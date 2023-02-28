PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians identify Lionel Messi replacement; club want Barcelona defender, and more - February 27, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) scripted a memorable 3-0 win over Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday (February 26) in Ligue 1. A brace from Kylian Mbappe either side of a Lionel Messi strike wrapped up a comfortable outing for Christophe Galtier’s team.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have identified Mohamed Salah as a replacement for Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions want Ronaldo Araujo. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 27, 2023:

PSG identify Lionel Messi replacement

Lionel Messi’s future remains undecided.

PSG have identified Mohammed Salah as a possible replacement for Lionel Messi, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

The Argentinean is in the final few months of his contract with the Parisians. The Ligue 1 champions are engaged in talks to keep the 35-year-old at the club after a superb season so far.

Messi has registered 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games across competitions for the French giants this season.

Messi has registered 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games across competitions for the French giants this season. He also played a key role in Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to commit his future to the Parisians.

PSG want Messi to stay but have already lined up Mohamed Salah as a failsafe option. If the 35-year-old departs the Parc des Princes at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 champions could dive for the Egyptian. Salah could be tempted to leave Liverpool if the Reds fail to secure UEFA Champions League football.

Parisians want Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are willing to offer €90 million for the signature of Ronald Araujo, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Parisians remain keen to upgrade their backline at the end of the season. Sergio Ramos’ contract expires this summer, but he's yet to sign an extension. The Ligue 1 champions are now eyeing Araujo as Ramos' replacement.

The Uruguayan has been rock-solid for Barcelona recently but is expected to get even better.

The Uruguayan has been rock-solid for Barcelona recently but is expected to get even better.

Despite his importance to the team, the Blaugrana could be willing to let Araujo leave for a suitable offer. PSG are ready to tempt the La Liga giants with a colossal bid for their star. The 23-year-old has appeared 19 times across competitions for Barcelona this season, bagging a goal and an assist.

Christophe Galtier praises Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace on Sunday.

Christophe Galtier has spoken highly of Kylian Mbappe after the latter played a starring role in the weekend’s win.

PSG made light work of Marseille on Sunday to bolster their chances of winning Ligue 1. They also extracted revenge after defeat against Les Phoceens in the Coupe de France Round of 16 earlier this month.

Speaking after the win, Galtier dedicated the Le Classique win to Parisians fans

Speaking after the win, Galtier dedicated the Le Classique win to Parisians fans

“We're very happy. We needed to win to extend our lead at the top of the standings. We knew the results of Lens and Monaco. We knew that by winning here, we would have a significant gap over the chasers. But obviously, the championship was not decided tonight. We also had to show a reaction to our supporters after the Coupe de France defeat,” said Galtier.

He added:

“They pushed us to get the win against Lille, and were there again this week at training, at the Parc, to encourage us. We obviously dedicate this victory to them, I know they will be happy and proud.”

The French manager also heaped praise on Mbappe after the latter equalled Edinson Cavani’s record of 200 goals to become PSG’s joint record goalscorer.

“Kylian's 200th goal? First and foremost, we acknowledge Edison Cavani, who was a great striker for Paris-Saint-Germain. To equal this record is a great performance. We suspect that he (Mbappe) will go on to beat it, but I don't know if he was planning to equal the record tonight. What I do know is that he was focussed on doing everything for the team to win, and that's the most important thing,” said Galtier.

The Parisians are now eight points clear atop the standings after 25 games.

