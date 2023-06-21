PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians initiate Harry Kane contact; Neymar eyeing Barcelona move, and more - June 21, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faltered in the UEFA Champions League once again in the recently concluded season. However, they won the league and the Trophee des Champions.

Meanwhile, the French giants have initiated contact with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's entourage to facilitate a move this summer. Elsewhere, Neymar wants to return to Barcelona.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 21, 2023:

PSG initiate Harry Kane contact

Harry Kane's future remains undecided.

PSG have initiated contact with Harry Kane's camp to facilitate a move to Paris this summer, according to transfer insider Matteo Moretto.

The Parisians are looking to upgrade their attack following the departure of Lionel Messi. A new No. 9 remains at the top of their wishlist, and they have zeroed in on Kane. The Englishman is one of the finest strikers in the Premier League, but his contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in a year.

Spurs would like him to stay, but the 30-year-old wants a fresh challenge this summer. There's already a beeline for his services, and the Ligue 1 champions are already working to win the race.

PSG have established contact with Kane's entourage to understand the player's requirements. However, they're yet to be in touch with Tottenham regarding a deal.

Neymar eyeing Barcelona move

Neymar wants a return to the Camp Nou.

Neymar wants to return to Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT. The Brazilian is eager to leave PSG this summer in search of a fresh start and is eyeing a reunion at the Camp Nou.

Xavi admirers the 31-year-old, but he's not a priority for the Spanish manager. Xavi will only sanction a deal for Neymar if all his targets for the summer are achieved. However, any move away from the Parc des Princes will be a complicated matter, as the Blaugrana cannot afford to pay a transfer fee for the Brazilian.

A loan move could do the trick, with the Parisians also desperate to offload the player. Moreover, the 31-year-old will also have to take a paycut to fit into Barcelona's wage structure, which Neymar is ready to comply to.

Parisians set for change of approach under Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique will take charge at the Parc des Princes soon.

The Ligue 1 giants are planning to change their midset with the appointment of Luis Enrique, according to journalist Loic Tanzi.

The Parisians are close to appointing the Spanish manager as Christophe Galtier's replacement. The French manager's time at the Parc des Princes is set to come to an end this summer.

Speaking on L'Equipe de Greg, Tanzi said that Enrique was selected for his all round abilities.

"With Luis Enrique, we are not going to say, ‘We took him to win this Champions League.’ Afterward, yes, of course, the dream today of PSG is always to win this Champions League. Luis Enrique will help and knows how to do it," said Tanzi.

He continued:

"They no longer took Luis Enrique because he knows how to manage a locker room with stars. He also knows how to make his team play well, and above all, he comes up with a way of operating. This is what created today all the conditions for his coming to PSG.”

The Ligue 1 champions are infamously impatient and have a reputation of sacking managers due to Champions League failures. However, Tanzi said that Enrique will be afforded time to build a team that plays attractive football and is capable of winning silverware.

"Luis Enrique will have time. He will have the two years of contract. I can’t imagine PSG firing him next season, even if he doesn’t win the Champions League, because once again, it’s this communication that will change on the PSG side," said Tanzi.

He added:

"What we want today at Paris Saint-Germain is to play well and have a team that gives pleasure to fans and football observers in general, and then we believe that with the results and a little while Champions League will happen."

He concluded:

"We want to avoid what we have experienced this season, that is to say, having criticism of the results and the game. ... I think that in two years, we will be able to see a PSG which will try to have a slightly stronger identity."

Enrique could help the French giants finally realise their European dreams.

