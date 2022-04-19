PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians planning to remove all Argentinean players bar Lionel Messi from club; Ronaldinho wants Kylian Mbappe to stay, and more - 19 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Angers at the Stade Jean-Bouin on Wednesday in Ligue 1. Manager Mauricio Pochettino could get one hand on the league title with a win in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are planning to remove all Argentinean players except Lionel Messi from their roster this summer. Elsewhere, Ronaldinho wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 19th April 2022:

PSG planning to remove all Argentinean players bar Lionel Messi from club

Lionel Messi is likely to stay at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer.

PSG are preparing to offload all their Argentinean players bar Lionel Messi this summer, according to 90 Min via L’Equipe. The Ligue 1 giants are planning a major squad reshuffle at the end of another disappointing campaign. Apart from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, every Argentinean player has been told that they would be allowed to leave.

Angel di Maria is in the final few months of his contract with the Parisians and is not going to be offered a new deal. The former Manchester United star has been a vital part of the squad since joining the club. However, he has seen chances dry up since the arrival of Messi in Paris last summer.

Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi, meanwhile, will also be put up for sale at the end of the season. Both players have struggled for first-team opportunities this season and are not part of the club’s future plans. Messi is the only La Albiceleste star still wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Mauricio Pochettino has the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner firmly in his plans, provided he stays in charge of PSG beyond the summer. The 34-year-old is also determined to see out his contract, which extends till next summer.

Ronaldinho wants Kylian Mbappe to stay

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former PSG star Ronaldinho wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract but is yet to agree a new deal. Real Madrid are waiting to welcome him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



#Mbappe #KylianMbappe #PSG #UCL 🗣️ Ronaldinho on Kylian Mbappe: “If I want to see him stay here? That would be lovely, wouldn’t it? See the best players evolve together in Paris and win the Champions League.” 🗣️ Ronaldinho on Kylian Mbappe: “If I want to see him stay here? That would be lovely, wouldn’t it? See the best players evolve together in Paris and win the Champions League.”#Mbappe #KylianMbappe #PSG #UCL https://t.co/EeMhZ6LblD

However, speaking to Prime Video Sport France, Ronaldinho said that Mbappe could win the UEFA Champions League with the Parisians.

“If Mbappe has everything to succeed at PSG? Exactly, in my time, this was not the case. The club is now on par with the biggest. He can become the best player in the world and win the Champions League playing at Paris Saint-Germain,” said Ronaldinho.

He continued:

“If I want to see him stay here? That would be lovely, wouldn’t it? See the best players evolve together in Paris and win the Champions League."

Alexandre Lacazette reveals why he never joined Parisians

Alexandre Lacazette has said that he never wanted to move to the Parc des Princes.

Alexandre Lacazette has said that he was never interested in joining the Parisians. The Frenchman rose to prominence with Lyon before moving to Arsenal in 2017. Speaking to Canal Football Club, Lacazette said he chose to stay with Les Gones, as he liked the competition.

“Few titles won? It’s true that it’s frustrating, but it’s part of my life and my career. Maybe six years ago, I could have gone to PSG, and by now, I would have already won 10 or 12 more trophies. But that didn’t interest me,” said Lacazette.

He continued:

“Because already in France, I’m Lyon. And then Paris they are easy in the French championship. It wasn’t my goal; I want to win with a team where there is competition, where it’s … I’m not going to say where it’s a little more complicated, but… I didn’t want to go for the easy thing,” said Lacazette.

The Frenchman is expected to leave Arsenal as a free agent this summer.

