PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians slammed for Lionel Messi treatment; club unlikely to let Achraf Hakimi leave, and more - May 13, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 5-0 win over Ajaccio on Saturday (May 13) at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. The result helped Christophe Galtier's men to arrive one step closer to the league title.

Meanwhile, a former player has slammed the Parisians for their treatment of 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are unlikely to let Achraf Hakimi leave.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 13, 2023:

PSG slammed for Lionel Messi treatment

Lionel Messi returned to action against Ajaccio.

Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has lambasted PSG for suspending Lionel Messi.

The Parisians took action against the Argentinean after the player skipped training to go on a trip to Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago. The 35-year-old has since publicly apologised to the club earlier this week, and the ban was lifted.

Speaking on TyC Sports, Tevez said that the Ligue 1 champions should apologize to Messi instead for their behaviour.

“If you tell me, being a world champion, that he had to go and apologise for going on a trip when he had a day off, I would go back to Rosario and stay there drinking mate. You -PSG- have to apologise to me, but Messi, the truth that the club puts above everything. You have to take off your hat,” said Tevez.

He added:

“Afterwards, we can say thousands of things about a club where they didn’t really take care of him. From the first moment he arrived, they didn’t take care of him.”

Tevez went on to say that the French giants should appreciate Messi.

“It will be because of the World Cup or something else, but you can’t treat a player like that who has led PSG to know him. I played against PSG when I was at Manchester United, and they were in the middle of the table. The same as City when I signed. We had four showers, and we changed in a container,” said Tevez.

The Argentinean’s future at the Parc des Princes remains up in the air, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Parisians unlikely to let Achraf Hakimi leave

Achraf Hakimi is likely to stay at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are unlikely to let Achraf Hakimi leave at the end of the season, according to Foot Mercato via PSG Talk. The Moroccan defender has been linked with a move away from Paris after a less than impressive campaign. Recent reports have already tipped him to return to Real Madrid.

However, it now appears that the 24-year-old is appreciated by the Parisians’ chief Nasser Al-Khelai, who's unlikely to let Hakimi leave. The Ligue 1 champions are frustrated by the recent rumours and are willing to do everything to keep the Moroccan in Paris. Hakimi’s contract with the French giants runs till 2026.

Jose Mourinho only option for PSG, says Tremoulinas

Jose Mourinho has been backed to take charge in Paris.

French football expert Benoit Tremoulinas reckons Jose Mourinho is the only top manager PSG could target this summer.

The Parisians are expected to replace Christophe Galtier after an underwhelming campaign. The club have begun their search for the Frenchman’s successor and have their eyes on the AS Roma manager.

Speaking recently, Tremoulinas tipped Zinedine Zidane to take charge of Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti to take over the reins of the Brazilian national team.

“We know him; he’s the king of communication. He plays with journalists. I think he was contacted by PSG. This is a question that was asked in a press conference with Roma. I think he wanted to be fair with the club. For me, there is only him left for PSG; it is obvious. Zidane will take over Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti Brazil…” said Tremoulinas.

Thiago Motta is also in the running to become the next manager at the Parc des Princes.

