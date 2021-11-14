PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians strike deal with Argentina over Lionel Messi's playing time; Kylian Mbappe gives cryptic update on future, and more - 14th November 2021

PSG are sweating on the fitness of Lionel Messi. The Argentinean had to sit out the Parisians' last two games due to injury. The Ligue 1 giants are desperate to have the six-time Ballon d'Or winner back to full fitness after the international break.

Meanwhile, PSG have struck a deal with Argentina regarding Lionel Messi's playing time during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Elsewhere, star striker Kylian Mbappe has given a cryptic update on his future at the Ligue 1 giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 14th November 2021.

Parisians strike deal with Argentina over Lionel Messi's playing time

PSG have struck a deal with Argentina over Lionel Messi's game time.

PSG have struck a deal with Argentina over Lionel Messi's game time during the current international break, Marca reports. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's fitness issues have made headlines in recent times. Messi aggravated an injury during the Parisians' game against Lille in Ligue 1, and had to be replaced during the break.

PSG were soon dealt a heavier blow, with the Argentinean failing to regain fitness in time to feature in the next couple of games. However, the player was included in his nation's squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, much to the ire of the Parisians.

PSG have now reached an agreement with Argentina over Messi's involvement in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has been in contact with the Ligue 1 giants, and has assured the Parisians that their star will be taken good care of.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner started La Albiceleste's game against Uruguay from the bench, coming on only in the 76th minute.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi being a substitute: "We decided that he wouldn't play because he is coming off some inactivity (Messi missed PSG's last two matches)." Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi being a substitute: "We decided that he wouldn't play because he is coming off some inactivity (Messi missed PSG's last two matches)."

Scaloni said Lionel Messi was not risked against Uruguay, but hinted that he could play a bigger role against Brazil.

"We decided that he (Lionel Messi) shouldn't play because he came from a period of inactivity. Going into the second hal,f we needed him to pick up pace ahead of Brazil," said Scaloni.

Kylian Mbappe provides cryptic update on future

Kylian Mbappe reflected on his future after France's game against Kazakhstan.

Kylian Mbappe reflected on his future after France's game against Kazakhstan. The PSG star, who continues to be linked with Real Madrid, scored four times to help Les Bleus to an 8-0 win on the night.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe is the first player to score 4 goals in a game for France in 63 years 🤯 Kylian Mbappe is the first player to score 4 goals in a game for France in 63 years 🤯 https://t.co/UbG2uuyzzP

Speaking after the game, the Frenchman gave a cryptic response to queries about his future at PSG.

"I have had five extraordinary years, I have taken advantage of every moment, and I continue to do so. Now there are many things, great challenges, and I have already spoken about that," said Mbappe. "I am here (at PSG), I'm still here, and will be for this season," he said.

Mauricio Pochettino contemplating PSG departure in 2023

Mauricio Pochettino is contemplating leaving PSG once his current contract expires in 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino is contemplating leaving PSG once his current contract expires in 2023, according to Caught Offside via The Telegraph.

The Argentinean had been in charge of Tottenham Hotspur before taking over the reins at the Parc des Princes. Even though Pochettino failed to win trophies with Spurs, he left a lasting impression at the club.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Argentinean is now pondering a return to the Premier League once his current deal with PSG draws to a close in a little over 18 months.

Edited by Bhargav