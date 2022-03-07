PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians struggling to meet Lionel Messi shirt demand; Cristiano Ronaldo wants to move to Parc des Princes, and more - 7 March 2022

PSG are preparing to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Ligue 1 giants have a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Paris three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are struggling to meet the demand for Lionel Messi’s shirt. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to join the Parisians. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 7th March 2022:

PSG struggling to meet Lionel Messi shirt demand

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult time in Paris

PSG are struggling to meet the demand for Lionel Messi’s shirt. The Argentinean joined the Parisians last summer, but has failed to live up to expectations, scoring only seven times. However, his arrival in Paris has opened up a new dimension for the club on the commercial front.

Taiwo babajide @Taiwobabajide6 Director of sponsorship at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Marc Armstrong has stated that there is still a tremendous demand for Lionel Messi shirts in the market. According to Armstrong, there has been an estimated 30-40% rise in the demand for the Jordan kits. Director of sponsorship at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Marc Armstrong has stated that there is still a tremendous demand for Lionel Messi shirts in the market. According to Armstrong, there has been an estimated 30-40% rise in the demand for the Jordan kits. https://t.co/YyWyJ6JY0U

Speaking to Marca, PSG's director of sponsorship Marc Armstrong has revealed that Messi has helped the club register a 30-40% hike in shirt demand.

“Yes, the demand has grown between 30 and 40%, and what can really stop it is the offer. When a transfer of this magnitude happens, Ronaldo to United, for example, you might think that they are going to pay him by selling shirts, but that is not the case. You can’t overproduce a bunch of t-shirts,” said Armstrong.

He continued:

“The agreement is set to guarantee very important minimums, but we cannot meet the demand for Messi shirts. We have reached the ceiling. No one can meet that demand. We are already selling many jerseys, more than perhaps any other team in the world for one player, and that puts us at the next level. We have a lot of demand for lifestyle products; the revenue with the Jordan brand is huge, but the demand grows even more when you sign a player like Messi."

Armstrong also pointed out that the Parisians have now become a global club.

“We still have less than 40; there have been 35 in the last four years, and what we have done has been to replace some smaller sponsors with larger ones. We have become more of a global property than a French one. We are looking for more, but we are looking for many more because we want to serve you well, and have your space within your area to operate,” said Armstrong.

He added:

“More than the number, we must assess the brand and the importance of the agreement because finances in the club can be the beginning or the end. You have to look for innovative and future brands, bigger brands, for sure. We were the first to partner with Socios to create Fan Token (a PSG virtual currency), one of the first clubs to reach an agreement with a cryptocurrency. We have paid part of Messi in fan token;, we have accepted payments in tokens… so we are innovating and always looking to level up. We are definitely looking for new sponsors."

Messi will hope to rediscover his mojo and fire PSG to the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Real Madrid. He notably missed a penalty in the first leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Parc des Princes move

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join PSG, according to Sports Mole via Football Transfers.

The Portuguese has struggled for form since the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United. The 37-year-old has managed just one goal in ten games in 2022, and is a frustrated figure at Old Trafford. He reportedly missed the Manchester Derby due to a hip injury, but was furious when he was told he wouldn’t start against Manchester City.

Ronaldo is now planning to leave the Red Devils this summer. and Paris is his likeliest destination. The Portuguese’s current contract with United expires next year, but a move at the end of the season looks increasingly likely.

Kylian Mbappe doubtful for Real Madrid game

Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the midweek game against Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe is in a race against time to be fit to face Real Madrid on Wednesday, according to 90 Min.

The Frenchman picked up a knock in training, and is now a doubt for the Round of 16 second leg clash in the Champions League at the Bernabeu. The 23-year-old hurt his left foot after a heavy challenge from Idrissa Gueye.

PSG said in a statement:

"Kylian Mbappé suffered a shock on the left foot in training today. He underwent treatment this afternoon."

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappé is a doubt to face Real Madrid on Wednesday after an injury in training, per multiple reports Kylian Mbappé is a doubt to face Real Madrid on Wednesday after an injury in training, per multiple reports https://t.co/wf73XAtIBP

PSG have a slender 1-0 lead going into the return leg, but could need their French superstar to get the better of Los Blancos. Mbappe scored the all-important goal in the first leg. The 23-year-old will have to take a final test on the eve of the match to be deemed fit to play.

Edited by Bhargav