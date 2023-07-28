PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians unlikely to sign Rasmus Hojlund; club reject Marco Verratti offer, and more - July 28, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) failed to win the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France last season but defended their league title. Luis Enrique has taken charge of the team this month and will look to win all three trophies.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are unlikely to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have turned down an offer for midfielder Marco Verratti.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 28, 2023:

PSG unlikely to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is unlikely to move to Paris this summer.

PSG are unlikely to sign Rasmus Hojlund this summer, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Danish striker is expected to take the step up from Atalanta this summer following an impressive season. The 20-year-old has admirers in Paris but is also heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Hojlund would be a better fit at Old Trafford.

"PSG continue to be strongly linked with Rasmus Hojlund. He’s a fantastic talent, but I actually think he’s a better fit for what Manchester United are trying to do at this moment in time,” wrote Johnson

He added:

"The pressure on Hojlund would be massive if he was coming to PSG to replace Mbappe.

"He doesn’t have the same prolific record as some of the names mentioned above, such as Osimhen or Kane or even Goncalo Ramos, who’s also been linked."

Johnson added that Hojlund would have more chances at first-team football with the Red Devils.

"Still, the interest is genuine, and L’Equipe now claim PSG have submitted an official bid. It’s hard to predict for sure, but my feeling is that Man United will end up beating PSG to his signature.

"He'd get the chance to play more at Old Trafford and become more of a key player straight away than he would at PSG, where he’d more likely be coming in with a view towards building around him in the future," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“While Hojlund has great potential, it’s clear his asking price is pretty steep for someone of his track record.

"For a bit more money PSG could probably get a more established player with a more prolific record. I don’t really see PSG coming up with something that would be enough to see them beat United to Hojlund.”

The Dane reportedly has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Parisians reject Marco Verratti offer

Marco Verratti has admirers in the Middle East.

Parisians have turned down a €30 million offer from Al-Hilal for Marco Verratti, according to Le Parisien.

The Italian midfielder is a target for the Saudi Arabian side this summer, and they have struck an agreement on personal terms with the player. Verratti has agreed a three-year deal, but Al-Hilal are struggling to agree a deal with the Parisians.

The Ligue 1 champions want the club from the Middle East to raise their offer if they're to sign the Italian. However, Al-Hilal are reluctant to submit an improved bid for the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, Enrique reportedly considers Verratti vital to his rebuilding project and is reluctant to let the Italian leave.

PSG ready to offload Marquinhos

Marquinhos could be offloaded this summer.

PSG are looking to offload Marquinhos this summer, according to Sports Zone. The Brazilian defender hasn't been in his best form for the club recently but remains a crucial figure at Paris.

However, the 29-year-old's recent comments regarding Kylian Mbappe hasn't gone down well with the Parisians hierarchy. The French forward is locked in a contract standoff with the club and hasn't been included in the pre-season squad.

Marquinhos' comments at a recent press conference regarding the issue has irked the Ligue 1 giants. PSG are reportedly considering cash in on their captain this summer as a result.

Enrique is rebuilding his team ahead of a crucial season and has welcomed Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez to his backline. As such, he could be open to Marquinhos' departure, provided a suitable replacement is signed.