PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians have verbal agreement with Lionel Messi for contract extension; club advised against Sergio Ramos renewal, and more - January 4, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their French Cup tie against Chateauriux on Friday (January 6) at the Stade Gaston Petit. Christophe Galtier's wards are coming off a shock 3-1 defeat at Lens.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Parisians have a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend his stay. Elsewhere, journalist Daniel Riolo reckons the Ligue 1 champions shouldn't renew Sergio Ramos' contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 4, 2023:

PSG have verbal agreement with Lionel Messi for contract extension, says Fabrizio Romano

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month.

PSG have reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend his stay at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinean has been in blistering form this season for both club and country. The 35-year-old has registered 12 goals and 14 assists from 19 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Messi also lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, guiding Argentina to their third title and winning his second World Cup Golden Ball. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner finished with seven goals and three assists in seven games. The 35-year-old is now expected to lead PSG's charge for their maiden UEFA Champions League triumph this season.

However, Messi is in the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, promoting interest from suitors across the world. Barcelona remain eager to take him back to the Camp Nou, while Inter Miami want the player to move to the MLS. The Parisians, though, are looking to extend the player's stay at the Parc des Princes, and it appears that their efforts have borne fruit.

Messi has reportedly agreed to continue his association with the French giants. The club are planning to sit with the player's entourage to chalk out finer details, like his salary and length of new contract. There's no rush to get things done, and nothing has been signed yet. However, it's looking certain that the Argentinean could continue to ply his trade in Paris beyond the summer.

Daniel Riolo advises Parisians against Sergio Ramos renewal

Sergio Ramos' time in Paris could be coming to an end.

Daniel Riolo has warned PSG against handing Sergio Ramos a new deal. The Spanish defender moved to Paris in 2021 on a Bosman move after the end of his Real Madrid contract.

He initially endured a difficult start to life in France, having a debut season to forget. The 36-year-old appears to have shrugged off his injury woes this campaign, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Parisians have not handed him a new deal yet, giving rise to speculation regarding his future. Speaking on After Foot RMC Tuesday, Riolo said that keeping Ramos in Paris beyond the summer would be a bad move.

"Well, Sergio Ramos, very honestly, if he manages to get (PSG) to extend his contract … then you have to give up. Come on, let’s move on to something else. That is to say that PSG has abandoned any idea of football," said Riolo.

Ramos has appeared 22 times for the Ligue 1 champions across competitions this season, scoring one goal and picking up an assist.

Club America interested in Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas is a frustrated figure at the Parc des Princes.

Club America are interested in Keylor Navas, according to Fox Sports via PSG Talk.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at PSG since the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 36-year-old is yet to start a game for the Ligue 1 champions this season and is a frustrated figure at the moment.

Club America are ready to offer him an escape route from the Parc des Princes. The Mexican side are looking for a new goalkeeper to take the place of Guillermo Ochoa, who left for U.S. Salernitana 1919, in the starting XI. Navas has emerged as an option, but the Parisians might be reluctant to let him go.

The Costa Rica international is a more than capable backup for Donnarumma, whose recent performances have left a lot to be desired. If the Italian fails to regain his form or suffers an injury, Navas would be a good option for the club to fall back on.

