PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians want 3 more signings this summer; Renato Sanches completes move to Parc des Princes, and more - August 4, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to improve their squad before the end of the ongoing transfer window. The Parisians won the league last season but are desperate for European glory in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, new manager Christophe Galtier has revealed that the French giants want three more signings this summer. Elsewhere, Renato Sanches has joined the Ligue 1 giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 4, 2022:

PSG want three more signings this summer

Christophe Galtier is planning to add three more new faces to his squad this summer. The new PSG manager is looking to use the summer to build a squad of his choice. The French manager reportedly wants a centre-back, striker and midfielder.

Speaking recently, Galtier said that getting all the deals across the line would be difficult.

“You have the difficulties of the transfer window. I know that the president and the sporting management are working very hard on it,” said Galtier.

He added that he wants healthy competition in the squad, saying:

“We’re not here to stockpile players, I want a certain number of players in my squad, players who are close to each other in terms of their level, to be able to perform across the season and create a healthy level of competition. Whether these players will arrive soon, later or not at all, I don’t know. I know that the club is doing everything to have a very competitive squad.”

Renato Sanches completes Parc des Princes move

Renato Sanches will ply his trade at the Sevilla in the upcoming campaign.

PSG have completed the signing of Renato Sanches from Lille, the club have confirmed.

According to 90 Min, the Portuguese has signed a five-year deal that'll keep him at the Parc des Princes till 2027. The Parisians reportedly paid around €15 million to get their man.

Speaking on the occasion, Galtier heaped praise on the 24-year-old, saying he'll bring unique attributes to the group.

“Renato has qualities that others in our squad don't have, said Galtier. "He's a very explosive player, hard-hitting, with impact. There was this opportunity in the market to take a very high level player, who knows the French championship. He will have to integrate; he arrives late. He has played little in pre-season. He will be late compared to his teammates, but he is different in his ability to break lines and recover balls."

Sanches is the Parisians' fifth signing of the season, joining Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike.

Christophe Galtier delighted to welcome Kylian Mbappe back to first team

Kylian Mbappe could play a part this weekend

Christophe Galtier is happy to welcome Kylian Mbappe back to the first team ahead of the league opener against Clermont on Saturday. The French forward was suspended for the Trophee des Champions win but is expected to return to the team this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the game, Galtier said that Mbappe is also happy to be back in the first team.

“It's a pleasure to have Kylian Mbappe back for the opening league game. He's really happy to be back in competitive action. Balance is about desire. It's also an individual responsibility. We need to be careful not to give our opponents chances to give us the runaround. That's a priority for the team but also an individual responsibility,” said Galtier.

He continued, hoping to see the Parisians attack and defend as a group.

“When one player puts an effort in, it makes the others want to as well. In a match, you sometimes have to sit back and go with the flow at certain points. You can find yourself with strikers who, for a whole host of reasons, have trouble tracking back. We need to accept the idea of defending together, but we might also switch off. In that case, you need to stall for time so that you can rebuild the team's defensive unit."

PSG will open their title defence against Clermont Foot at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on August 7.

