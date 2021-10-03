PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians want Erling Haaland to replace Kylian Mbappe, club battling Premier League duo for AC Milan star, and more - 2nd October 2021

PSG will be aiming to continue their flawless start to the new season when they take on Rennes on Sunday. The Parisians have won all eight of their games in the 2021-22 campaign. Mauricio Pochettino's wards have scored 22 goals in the league and conceded just seven.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



🔴🔵 The trip to Rennes tomorrow is the first of 5️⃣ matches in October 🗓🔴🔵 #AllezParis The trip to Rennes tomorrow is the first of 5️⃣ matches in October 🗓



🔴🔵 #AllezParis https://t.co/LCco1BQpvs

Meanwhile, in the transfer market, Paris Saint-Germain have identified Erling Haaland as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The Parisians are locked in battle with two Premier League giants for the services of an AC Milan midfielder.

On that note, let's take a look at the major PSG transfer news from 2 October 2021.

PSG want Erling Haaland to replace Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Erling Haaland as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Erling Haaland as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca. The Norwegian has developed into one of the most feared strikers in the world in recent seasons. Haaland's blistering form since arriving at Borussia Dortmund has captured the imagination of top clubs around Europe, including the Parisians.

PSG have already assembled one of the most lethal attacking trios in the world. The Parisians want to bank on the blistering frontline of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi to assert their influence in world football. However, the Frenchman's unresolved future threatens to dampen their plans. The Ligue 1 giants are not willing to leave any stone unturned to keep Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, but the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk PSG Mercato: Paris SG Will Pursue Erling Haaland if They’re Unable to Extend Kylian Mbappé psgtalk.com/2021/10/psg-me… PSG Mercato: Paris SG Will Pursue Erling Haaland if They’re Unable to Extend Kylian Mbappé psgtalk.com/2021/10/psg-me…

PSG are working to renew his contract, which expires next summer. If things don't go according to plan, the Parisians want to respond by bringing Haaland to Paris. Interestingly, the Norwegian is a target for Los Blancos, so Real Madrid's pursuit of Mbappe could hurt their plans to sign Haaland.

Parisians battling Premier League duo for Franck Kessie

PSG are locked in battle with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for Franck Kessie

PSG are locked in battle with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for Franck Kessie, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta dello Sport. The AC Milan star is in the final year of his current contract and talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far. Kessie looks set to leave the San Siro next summer and the Parisians are plotting to lap him up.

PSG have signed some heavyweights this summer on free transfers, including Lionel Messi. The Parisians are ready to repeat the trick next year but need to ward off competition from the Premier League duo to get their man.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up about Sergio Ramos

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Sergio Ramos is not yet ready for his PSG debut

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Sergio Ramos is not yet ready for his PSG debut. The Spaniard joined the Parisians on a free transfer this summer but has not featured for the Ligue 1 giants to date. However, Pochettino remains confident Ramos will succeed in Paris.

Also Read

“No, not yet. [Ramos] works; there is a daily evolution. We will see when it is the moment. He continues to work,” said Pochettino.

"He does not share collective training. But I have no doubts about its integration. He was captain of Real Madrid; he has everything to succeed," added Pochettino.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Should Kylian Mbappe leave PSG Yes No 0 votes so far