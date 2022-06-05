PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians want Jose Mourinho as Mauricio Pochettino replacement; Ander Herrera wants to stay, and more - 4 June 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to improve their squad ahead of the new season. The Ligue 1 champions will be desperate to lay siege on the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Parisians want Jose Mourinho to replace current manager Mauricio Pochettino. Elsewhere, Ander Herrera wants to stay at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 4 June 2022:

PSG want Jose Mourinho as Mauricio Pochettino replacement

Jose Mourinho is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG want Jose Mourinho to take over the reins of the club from Mauricio Pochettino this summer, according to 90 Min.

The Ligue 1 giants remain interested in cutting ties with their Argentinean manager, who failed to deliver the UEFA Champions League last season. The club hierarchy are already searching for replacements, and Mourinho is the latest name to be linked with the job.

Jamie Wilkinson @jamiewiIkinson Jose Mourinho to PSG would be bags of fun. Make it happen. Jose Mourinho to PSG would be bags of fun. Make it happen.

Mourinho has an enviable CV and recently guided AS Roma to the UEFA Conference League.

The Parisians are already in indirect contact with the Portuguese’s entourage to test the waters. It is believed that Mourinho is settled at Roma, although a move to Paris cannot be ruled out.

Ander Herrera wants to stay at Parc des Princes

Ander Herrera wants to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Ander Herrera has revealed that he will stay at PSG next season.

The Spanish midfielder has been in and out of the team since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2019. Herrera is reportedly among the players the Ligue 1 giants want to offload this summer and has been linked with Athletic Club.

Fabrizio Romano



“My plan is clear, I will 100% play for Paris Saint-Germain next season”. Ander Herrera tells @partidazocope : “I’ve lot of respect for Athletic Club and their fans but I’m not gonna join them this summer”.“My plan is clear, I will 100% play for Paris Saint-Germain next season”. Ander Herrera tells @partidazocope: “I’ve lot of respect for Athletic Club and their fans but I’m not gonna join them this summer”. 🔴 #PSG“My plan is clear, I will 100% play for Paris Saint-Germain next season”.

However, speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, Herrera sounded confident that he would stay at the club next season.

“I’ve lot of respect for Athletic Club and their fans, but I’m not gonna join them this summer. My plan is clear; I will 100% play for Paris Saint-Germain next season,” said Herrera.

Lucas Digne backs Kylian Mbappe’s decision to extend contract with Parisians

Kylian Mbappe turned down Real Madrid last month.

Lucas Digne believes Kylian Mbappe was right in choosing to sign a new deal with PSG. The Frenchman was heavily linked with Real Madrid this summer but opted to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes last month.

Speaking to Football Transfers, Digne predicted that Mbappe would lead the Parisians to UEFA Champions League glory.

“In my opinion, he chose well because it’s his beloved club in his own country, where he will be the heart of the project. He is an amazing player … he is the future, and he could be a leading star in the first PSG team to win Champions League,” said Digne.

Digne also revealed that Les Bleus are planning to achieve the rare feat of winning back-to-back FIFA World Cups.

“It is always a great pleasure and pride to be selected for my country. Les Bleus have always been a part of my life, so it really means a lot. I have played for France since Under-17s - winning the World Cup with Under-20s in 2013."

He continued:

"Then I made it to Les Bleus in 2014. And now I have played 44 times for France. I have been in our base, Clairefontaine, so many times, that if feels like home. But at the same time it is also very special every time."

Digne added:

“We have a great group of players with extreme ambitions in a good atmosphere - and we really work hard together. Our coach, Didier Deschamps, has proved he can win, and we have great competition for positions, but also a great team spirit."

He concluded:

"For sure we will play to win in Qatar, but obviously there will be other contenders for the title. It is very rare for a country to win back-to-back World Cup titles, isn’t it? But why not try?”

