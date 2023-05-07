PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians want Lionel Messi stay; Leeds United eyeing El Chadaille Bitshiabu, and more - May 7, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to the Stade de l’Aube on Sunday (May 7) to face Troyes in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men cannot afford another setback after their defeat to Lorient last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Parisians remain keen to keep attacker Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Leeds United are interested in El Chadaille Bitshiabu. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 7, 2023:

PSG want Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi’s future remains up in the air.

PSG want Lionel Messi to extend his stay at the club, despite handing him a two-week suspension, according to The Sunday Times.

The Parisians took action against the Argentinean for an unauthorised visit to Saudi Arabia last week. The 35-year-old will have to sit out this weekend’s game against Troyes as well as the tie against Ajaccio.

Messi’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign an extension. Things are likely to get complicated after the latest episode, despite the fact that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has issued a public apology. However, it now appears that PSG haven’t withdrawn their renewal proposal and remain interested in keep the Argentinean at the club.

Messi is also wanted by Barcelona, who are looking to take their prodigal son home on a Bosman move. Inter Miami also have their eyes on the 35-year-old, who has admirers in Saudi Arabia, too.

Leeds United eyeing El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Leeds United are interested in El Chadaille Bitshiabu, according to Foot Mercato via Leeds Live.

The young defender has burst into the scene at PSG this season, registering 11 appearances for the senior team. His assured outings have already earned him admirers at clubs across the Europe.

Apart from Leeds, Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested in the 17-year-old. Bitshiabu enter the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 club this summer but is yet to sign a new deal. The Bundesliga side have already submitted an offer on the table for the youngster, which will be worrying news for Leeds.

Parisians determined to end the season on a high, says Christophe Galtier

PSG remain keen to defend their league title, according to Christophe Galtier. The Parisians have blown hot and cold in recent games, and the race for the Ligue 1 title is not decided yet. While the French champions remain the favourites to win the league, Lille and Marseille remain in the race.

Speaking ahead of the game against Troyes, Galtier said that his players are deeply affected when they lose a game:

“There's an aim to be achieved, and the players are working towards it. Don't go thinking that the players are all smiles when they lose a game, be it away or at home. I saw my squad's reaction after the defeat to Lorient. I saw the game, but I also saw my players' reaction at the start of the week and throughout it,” said Galtier.

He continued:

“We're all focused and involved. It's an accurate analysis to say that it's not good enough when there's a title to be won. This season is very unique, not just in France but in Europe. In other leagues, I can see defending champions being pushed like we currently are, but in the dressing room, I can see conscientious players who are unhappy when the team loses.”

PSG faltered in Europe as well as the Coupe de France this season and desperately want to get their hands on the league.

