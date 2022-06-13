PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians want Lionel Messi to stay till 2024; Sassuolo striker advised to turn down move to Paris, and more - June 12, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won Ligue 1 last season but failed in their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League. Manager Mauricio Pochettino’s wards were knocked out in the Round of 16 by eventual winners Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Julien Laurens has said that the Parisians want Lionel Messi to stay till the end of his current contract. Elsewhere, Fulvio Collovati has advised a Sassuolo striker to turn down a move to Paris.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 12, 2022:

Julien Laurens says PSG want Lionel Messi to stay till 2024

Lionel Messi is expected to get back to his best next season.

ESPN’s Julien Laurens has revealed that PSG want Lionel Messi to stay at the club till 2024.

The Argentinean joined the Ligue 1 champions last summer on a two-year deal, with an option for a third year. The 34-year-old’s time at Paris has hardly been fruitful, prompting talks of an early exit.

However, in his column for ESPN, Laurens said that the Parisians want to keep Messi till 2024.

“When Messi signed for PSG on a free transfer last summer, in what will go down as one of the biggest transfers of all time, the desire from the French club was to secure him to a contract for three straight years. In the end they had to settle for a two-year deal with the option for another, but right now the plan is to keep him in Paris for that third year,” wrote Laurens.

He added:

“It will depend a lot on how his second season in the French capital goes, but there are high hopes within the club that if Messi enjoys next season, he will want to continue the adventure.”

According to Laurens, the Ligue 1 giants believe they have a better chance of winning the UEFA Champions League with Messi in the team.

“Financially he is massive for PSG, and another season with Messi means more money coming in. The MNM (Messi, Neymar, Mbappe) trio adds huge marketing value for the Parisians and, from the club's point of view, it is important that Messi stays for a third year,” wrote Laurens.

He continued:

“PSG still believe they have more of a chance to win the Champions League with him in their squad than without him.”

Fulvio Collovati advises Gianluca Scamacca to turn down move to Paris

Gianluca Scamacca could be on his way to Paris.

Former Italy defender Fulvio Collovati has warned Gianluca Scamacca that a move to the Parisians could hurt him.

The Sassuolo striker has been linked with the Ligue 1 champions, who are looking to bolster their attack this summer.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Collovati said that joining the Parisians would be a mistake for Scamacca.

“Many players today make different choices. More than the game, they think about money. There is no doubt that PSG attracts you with money, with contracts heavy,” said Collovati.

He added:

“But we forget that it should be the club of whoever is made, while here we are talking about a player who has yet to consecrate himself. In Italy, it would be easier. And he would not find Neymar, Mbappé, Icardi, and others to block his way.”

Moise Kean willing to rejoin Parisians

Moise Kean is ready to return to Paris.

Moise Kean is willing to return to the Parc des Princes this summer, according to PSG Talk via Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian is in the middle of a two-year loan spell with Juventus from Everton. The Bianconeri have an obligation to sign him permanently if a certain set of conditions are met.

Kean previously spent the 2020-21 season on loan with the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 13 goals in 26 games in Ligue 1.

The Parisians are open to having him back at the Parc des Princes this summer as they look to revitalise their attack. However, any move with depend on Everton and Juventus finding a mutual solution.

