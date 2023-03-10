PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians want Lionel Messi stay till 2025; club eyeing Harry Maguire, and more - March 9, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bowed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 8). Christophe Galtier’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in the second leg, losing the tie 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Parisians want to keep Lionel Messi at the club till 2025, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are interested in Harry Maguire.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 9, 2023:

PSG want Lionel Messi stay till 2025

Lionel Messi’s future is not decided yet.

PSG want Lionel Messi to stay in Paris till 2025, according to Ben Jacobs. The Argentinean’s contract expires this summer, but he's yet to sign a new deal. Barcelona and Inter Miami are eagerly waiting to pick him up on a Bosman move, but the Parisians are determined to keep them at bay.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Ligue 1 champions want Messi to sign a new 1+1 deal.

“PSG are in ongoing talks with Lionel Messi to try and extend his contract. A new round of discussions will take place after the Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. There is a one-year option to extend within the existing deal, which comes to an end this summer, but it’s believed Messi doesn’t want to simply activate this and instead prefers to negotiate new terms,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“PSG also want to agree a new 1+1 contract, potentially keeping Messi at the Parc des Princes until 2025. PSG have put no specific time scale on getting Messi to renew. They just want it done before the end of the season. But it’s likely there will be progress and further clarity in March.”

Trig @Kharlerh Lionel Messi is the only player in history who has managed to win the Champions League, World Cup, Olympics, Copa America, and Ballon d'Or Lionel Messi is the only player in history who has managed to win the Champions League, World Cup, Olympics, Copa America, and Ballon d'Or🐐 https://t.co/aH9yUXqn5L

Jacobs als said that Messi is assessing his options before coming to a decision regarding a new deal.

“Because in December stories broke suggesting an agreement was in place, the narrative now is around Messi somehow U-turning or slowing things down. But the formal process of discussing all the details hadn’t even started back then,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“So the correct way of looking at this is just that it’s an unsurprisingly drawn-out task negotiating with Messi because he knows his worth and how important this next step in his career is. Messi is thus taking his time, and his father Jorge is ensuring all options are explored. That’s not necessarily an indication Messi is hesitant to renew. It’s just part of the negotiating game. The more offers, the more leverage Messi has.”

Messi has 18 goals and 16 assists in 30 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

Parisians eyeing Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Harry Maguire, according to The Sun. The English defender has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season and is unlikely to last the summer at Old Trafford.

The Parisians are looking to take the 30-year-old to the Parc des Princes at the end of the season.

The French giants are yet to offer Sergio Ramos a new deal. The former Real Madrid defender has been in decent form this season but has been linked with a move away from the club. Maguire has been identified as a possible replacement for the Spaniard. The Ligue 1 champions were reportedly interested in the player in January but ran out of time to complete a move.

They're now ready to return this summer and believe Maguire could help provide much-needed defensive cover. The Englishman has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

PSG have to pay €120 million for Goncalo Ramos, says Fabrizio Romano

Goncalo Ramos has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will have to pay a colossal fee to sign Goncalo Ramos, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward is on a golden run with Benfica this season, turning heads at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians are looking to upgrade their attack this year and have had their eyes on Ramos for a while.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Ramos has 3 goals and 3 assists in Roger Schmidt on Gonçalo Ramos: “I love Gonçalo, not just for his goals. His attitude is excellent, he scored goals but really helps with hard, defensive work and knows how to play with the team”.Ramos has 3 goals and 3 assists in #UCL and also 4 goals in playoff stage. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Roger Schmidt on Gonçalo Ramos: “I love Gonçalo, not just for his goals. His attitude is excellent, he scored goals but really helps with hard, defensive work and knows how to play with the team”. 🔴🇵🇹⭐️ Ramos has 3 goals and 3 assists in #UCL and also 4 goals in playoff stage. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TmNEl4EVfa

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that negotiations with the Portuguese side will not be easy.

“Goncalo Ramos has €120m release clause included into his contract; it won’t be easy at all to negotiate with Benfica. At the moment, there’s still nothing advanced; just many clubs sending their scouts to follow him; PSG wanted Goncalo last summer, but he was untouchable for Benfica,” said Romano.

Ramos has appeared 34 times across competitions for Benfica this season, amassing 23 goals and nine assists.

Poll : 0 votes