PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians will not sign Cristiano Ronaldo; Christophe Galtier tipped to succeed in Paris, and more - July 9, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to lay siege on the UEFA Champions League next season. The Parisians won Ligue 1 last campaign but failed to make a mark in Europe.

Meanwhile, the French giants will not sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, Lille defender Jose Fonte has tipped Christopher Galtier to succeed at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 9, 2022:

PSG will not sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to move this summer.

PSG will not sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to Gianluca di Marzio via PSG Talk.

The Portuguese is looking for a new club this summer after growing disillusioned at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is desperate to play UEFA Champions League football. However, the Red Devils are not in the prestigious tournament next season, as they finished sixth in the Premier League last season. The Parisians have been linked with a move for the 37-year-old.

However, they are not interested in Ronaldo. The Ligue 1 champions already have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their roster. As such, there’ no room for the Portuguese in the team.

Jose Fonte tips Christophe Galtier to succeed in Paris

Lille defender Jose Fonte believes Christophe Galtier would be successful with PSG. The French manager took over the reins of the Ligue 1 champions after they parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Fonte lavished praise on his former manager.

“Ancelotti tried; Tuchel tried; Pochettino tried; a lot of people have tried, so it’s a tough one. What I do know about Christophe Galtier is that he’s very experienced, a very, very good man-manager, a great personality. He has something about him, an aura; he’s a very funny guy,” said Fonte.

He added:

“He’s very good at explaining to you what he wants from the team and what he expects from you. He’s very clever in how he deals with the press and how he deals with everything that surrounds him. And he has Luis Campos behind him as well, which is another strong point, which I don’t think the other managers had.”

Fonte also noted that the presence of Campos could help Galtier concentrate solely on football.

“Luis Campos will be in the background, sort of doing the dirty work for him, and he (Galtier) can concentrate on the football pitch. He does have big egos and big players, so it will be a challenge to deal with all of them, but I trust that he is more than capable to do it. I really appreciate what he did for us, and I know he has a lot of potential and quality to be a successful manager in PSG,” said Fonte.

Dave Appadoo warns Parisians against offloading Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes.

French journalist Dave Appadoo has advised PSG not to offload Presnel Kimpembe. The 26-year-old’s future is up in the air following the club’s pursuit of Milan Skriniar. The Parisians are reportedly ready to cash in on Kimpembe this summer.

However, speaking on L’Equipe du Soi, Appadoo that said letting Kimpembe go would be a mistake.

“It would be a mistake to part with it. It is a club that is too often said to lack incarnation, which lacks people who are attached to this club. For (Kimpembe), we really cannot doubt it. He is someone who is reliable and regularly plays in a team where there are plenty of them who only play half the time,” Appadoo said.

He added:

“He even plays injured; he sacrifices himself. So everything is not perfect, of course, but I find that in this PSG (team), having someone who cares about it, who is from the region, is important. And frankly, he is not the weak point of the team.”

