PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians working on new deal for Lionel Messi; Ronaldo Nazario opens up on Kylian Mbappe, and more - October 24, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League. Christophe Galtier’s wards are coming off a 3-0 win over Ajaccio in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are working on a new deal for Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario has opened up on Kylian Mbappe. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 24, 2022:

PSG working on new Lionel Messi deal

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos is working on a new deal for Lionel Messi, according to Le Parisien via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions but is yet to commit his near future to the club. The 35-year-old is reportedly being courted by his old club Barcelona, while a move to the MLS also remains on the cards.

Messi has been in blistering form this season for the Parisians, registering nine goals and ten assists in 15 games across competitions so far. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner initially struggled at the Parc des Princes after arriving on a Bosman move last year. However, Messi looks to have overcome his troubles and is firing on all cylinders this season.

The Argentinian has become a vital cog in Galtier’s team this season. His presence has also helped the club gain business off the field.

As such, the Parisians are eager to extend their association with the 35-year-old. Campos has reportedly informed the player that the club want him to sign a new deal. The Ligue 1 giants want Messi in Paris till at least 2025.

However, the Argentinian is not expected to make a decision on his future before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month gets over. Moreover, PSG faced losses of €350 million last season, so accomodating Messi's new contract could be challenging.

Ronaldo Nazario opens up on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a solid start to the season.

Ronaldo Nazario has said that Kylian Mbappe is very similar to him. The French forward has evolved into one of the finest attackers in the world in the last few seasons. The 23-year-old signed a new deal with PSG earlier this summer, but his future in Paris remains up in the air.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by PSG Talk, the Brazilian spoke highly of Mbappe.

“Kylian Mbappe? Yes, he is the one closest to me. He is a very good finisher. He eliminates goalkeepers well, which today is much less frequent than before,” said Ronaldo.

Mbappe has 14 goals and two assists in 15 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Ander Herrera talks about pressure of expectation at Parc des Princes

Ander Herrera left the Parc des Princes this summer.

Former PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has talked about the pressure of expectations at the Parc des Princes. The Spaniard left Paris this summer to rejoin Athletic Bilbao after spending three seasons with the Parisians.

Speaking to ESPN, as relayed by PSG Talk, Herrera said that the press always exaggerates reports about the Ligue 1 giants.

“We used to be talked about every day. When you have those names in the team, when you have those players, if you don’t win every game 6-0, they’re going to kill you,” said Herrera.

He added:

“I used to read the stories in the media when I was there, that there was a problem or a fight in the dressing room. I was in the dressing room, and there was no fight. They exaggerate everything. I’m not there any more, but I read the stories as well, and I don’t trust them because I have been there.”

Herrera appeared 95 times for the French giants, registering six goals.

