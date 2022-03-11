PSG Transfer News Roundup: Pep Guardiola likens Lionel Messi to Michael Jordan; Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join Parisians, and more - 10 March 2022

PSG endured a night to forget against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Despite taking an early lead in the game, the Parisians succumbed to a 3-1 defeat on the night and 3-2 on aggregate. The result saw them exit the Champions League at the round of 16 stage.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has likened Lionel Messi to Michael Jordan. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 10th March 2022:

Pep Guardiola likens Lionel Messi to Michael Jordan

Lionel Messi has struggled at PSG this season.

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Lionel Messi means the world to him. The Argentinean played some of his best football during Guardiola’s reign at the Camp Nou. Barcelona were the best team on the planet under the Spaniard and won lots of trophies. The Blaugrana have failed to hit those levels since Guardiola's departure.

Messi won four of his seven Ballon d’Or awards under Guardiola. The pair were tipped to be reunited last summer after the Argentinean left Barcelona. However, the 34-year-old opted to join PSG instead.

Despite Messi's decision to join PSG, Guardiola’s love for the Argentinean remains unfazed. Speaking to Ole, the Spaniard said that Barcelona owe their success during his reign to Messi.

“What does Messi mean? Everything, everything; Messi is like Michael Jordan. It’s like when Phil Jackson could feel that feeling that everything was flowing, and there were no problems. I owe him a good bottle of wine to thank him for the contracts he allowed me to sign,” said Guardiola.

He continued:

“We had an amazing group of players who helped him when we were together at Barcelona in those four years. There were a lot of stars at the right time and the right age for everyone, with Xavi, Carlos Puyol and Andres Iniesta too. There was unique chemistry. Without Messi, we would still have won. But, would we have won so much? No, impossible,” said Guardiola.

During his four years at the Camp Nou between 2008 and 2012, Guardiola delivered a continental treble and three league titles among others.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to leave Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is frustrated with life at Manchester United and has identified PSG as his next destination, according to Caught Offside via El Nacional.

The Portuguese rejoined the Red Devils last summer, but the move has failed to unfold as expected. The Premier League giants are miles away from competing for silverware, so the 37-year-old is ready to leave Old Trafford.

They are fifth in the Premier League standings, a point adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, but have played three games more. They have exited both domestic cup competitions. In the Champions League, they take on Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 second leg next week after drawing the first leg 1-1 away from home. However, United are not expected to win the competition.

PSG have emerged as Ronaldo's preferred destination. The move is quite likely to unfold this summer and could reunite Ronaldo with his former manager Zinedine Zidane. However, if Ronaldo arrives in Paris, Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona.

Leonardo opens up on Mauricio Pochettino future

PSG sporting director Leonardo has weighed in on Mauricio Pochettino’s future at the Parc des Princes after the defeat to Real Madrid. The Argentinean is tipped to leave Paris this summer.

Speaking after the game, Leonardo said the club's aim now is to end the season well.

“We really have to tell each other everything about what happened. But we must not throw everything away and put everything in the trash. We don’t have to start all over again with each defeat,” said Leonardo.

He continued:

“The objective is to win the Champions League, and until half-time of this match, we were fine. We must try to improve this team and keep the morale up to play in Ligue 1 and end the season well. We have to stay together. Pochettino is still in the draft this season. Now is not the time to think about that,” said Leonardo.

