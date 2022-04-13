PSG Transfer News Roundup: Pep Guardiola opens up on Lionel Messi's chances of winning FIFA World Cup; Barcelona interested in Parisians starlet, and more - 12 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Marseille on Sunday in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians are atop the league table with seven games left to play, leading second-placed Marseille by 12 points.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shared his views on Lionel Messi’s chances of winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. Elsewhere, Barcelona are interested in Xavi Simons

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 12th April 2022:

Pep Guardiola opens up on Lionel Messi's chances of winning 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi will look to win the FIFA World Cup this year.

Pep Guardiola has opened up on Lionel Messi’s chances of winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. The Argentinean helped his nation to a historic Copa America win last year. The 34-year-old has endured a difficult time with PSG since then, though, scoring only eight times across competitions.

However, Messi will arrive in Qatar hoping to lift the coveted quadrennial tournament. Despite the relative inexperience of manager Lionel Scaloni, La Albiceleste are among the favourites for the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Telemundo Sports, as cited by 90 Min, Guardiola said that experience in football is overrated.

“It’s all a big lie in football that experience is useful. The one that served you yesterday, is no use to you today. The illusion of young people like Scaloni, Aimar and the people they have, gave the group what they needed. Enough, it worked. Why? It’s a mystery,” said Guardiola.

He continued:

“I always give the same example. A Champions League final, Milan was up 3-0 against Liverpool at half time. That Milan team probably had the most experience I have seen with Cafu, Maldini, Dida, Nesta, Gattuso, Pirlo, Crespo, Inzaghi… It was 3-0 at the break, and in 20 minutes 3-3 and they lost,” said Guardiola.

Guardiola added that Argentina will be charged up after their Copa America triumph.

“Winning the Copa America for any group gives you a feeling of 'we did it', and I’m sure that will help in the World Cup. I have seen little of Scaloni’s team, but they have not lost for a long time, and that feeling that you are winning and not losing is going to give you strength,” said Guardiola.

The Spaniard concluded that having Messi in the team fills everyone with confidence, adding:

“The fact of having him there, knowing that he has the unique ability to always create two or three personal actions out of nothing, be it goals or generating play with his forward teammates like Di Maria, Lautaro or Julian Alvarez. That feeling of strength is great."

Barcelona interested in Xavi Simon

Xavi Simons has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Xavi Simons, according to Sports Mole via Le Parisien.

The 18-year-old spent almost a decade at La Masia before arriving at PSG in 2019. The Dutchman is highly rated at the club but has appeared just seven times this season. His contract with the French giants expires in less than three months, but talks of an extension have not yet been fruitful.

Simons is reluctant to commit himself to the club amid fears of limited game time. The Parisians remain hopeful of convincing him to stay, but the Blaugrana are ready to pounce if the 18-year-old decides to leave.

Sergio Ramos plans to stay at PSG

Sergio Ramos has endured a difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes.

Sergio Ramos is looking to stay at PSG for two more years. The Spaniard joined the Parisians last summer from Real Madrid with a lot of expectations. However, his time at the Parc des Princes has been riddled with injuries. The 35-year-old’s contract with the French giants runs till 2023.

However, speaking to Prime Video Sport France, as relayed by PSG Talk, Ramos said that he wants to use the optional third year in his contract.

“Here, I have two years at PSG, we will try to do three, one more, and then we’ll see. But as long as the physique holds up, I think I’ll be able to keep my mind focused,” said Ramos.

The Spaniard has made just seven appearances for the Parisians this season, scoring once. However, it remains to be seen if the Ligue 1 giants would look to keep Ramos at the club beyond next summer.

