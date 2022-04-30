PSG Transfer News Roundup: Pep Lijnders reveals how Liverpool stopped Lionel Messi; Parisians ready to offload Neymar, and more - 29 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 3-3 draw by Strasbourg on Friday in Ligue 1 at the Stade de la Meinau. Two goals from Kylian Mbappe and one from Achraf Hakimi were not enough to earn the champions-elect all three points.

Meanwhile, Pep Lijnders has revealed how Liverpool stopped Lionel Messi during their 4-0 win at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League three years ago. Elsewhere, the Parisians are ready to offload Neymar this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 29th April 2022:

Pep Lijnders reveals how Liverpool stopped Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi failed to inspire PSG in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has revealed how the Reds stopped Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2019. The Premier League side scripted a famous 4-0 win at Anfield to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate to progress to the final.

Speaking with 'The Coaches' Voice', Lijnders revealed how Liverpool managed the impossible by denying Messi space on the pitch.

“You never know because they have Messi, you see Messi on television and you think he’s good but when he comes here in front of the dugout and he starts proper dribbling and proper playing – the speed is just incredible. Yes, he is not a pressing monster at that time, but what he did with the ball was incredible. Big credit to Virgil because, if Messi, Suarez or Coutinho – if they face you towards your goal, you have a problem,” said Lijnders.

He continued:

“So, our whole idea was cutting the pathways, and don’t let them face you; Fabinho was incredible with that. Jurgen always says: ‘The best player in the world, why would you allow them more space? Because of respect, and that’s the worst thing you can do’. So, the amount of times we could chase him from behind and come from the front for 2 vs. 1 situations was really important."

Lijnders added that the Reds attempted to take 40% of the game away by their pressing. He said:

“Barca in La Liga will dominate the game on our half; they try to win the ball back and dominate you again – they are not used to being pinned back; that was a big part of our idea. The trick was to take 40% of the game away with this chasing attitude."

PSG ready to offload Neymar

Neymar has endured a difficult season so far.

PSG are ready to offload Neymar this summer, according to AS via Sky Sports. The Brazilian has blown hot and cold this season and is no longer indispensable at PSG. The Ligue 1 giants are planning for a squad reset ahead of the new season, and Neymar is among the players set to face the sack.

The 30-year-old recently expressed a desire to extend his stay in the French capital. However, Neymar could depart this summer if the Parisians receive an offer of €90 million. Considering his meagre returns of 11 goals this season, it seems unlikely any club would dish out that amount for the Brazilian.

Couple that with Neymar's high wages and his contract running for three more years, the Parisians could have a tough time jettisoning the Brazilian. Interestingly, PSG splashed a record €222 million in the summer of 2017 to prise Neymar away from the Camo Nou.

Ludovic Giuly says Sergio Ramos deserves second chance at Parc des Princes

Sergio Ramos has struggled with injuries this season.

Former French forward Ludovic Giuly wants Sergio Ramos to be given a second chance at PSG. The Spaniard joined the Parisians last summer but has failed to make a mark in Paris in the current campaign.

Speaking to Rothen s’enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, Giuly said that the Ligue 1 winners need Ramos’ presence in the dressing room. He said:

“Sergio Ramos had a bad season; he was injured, but it’s not his fault. For him too, there is a time of adaptation. You can be called Messi, Ronaldo or Ramos, but there is always a time of adaptation when you change clubs. So yes, he only comes back at the end of the season against small clubs, but this guy is professional; he has an impeccable lifestyle and, in addition, PSG need such a player in its locker room."

He added:

“So yes, he has played very little, but please, give him a second chance. Let him do his preparation well, and if he is still injured in October, I will come, and say I was wrong. I believe in his professionalism and his qualities."

The Real Madrid legend has netted twice in nine Ligue 1 games this season.

