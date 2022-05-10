PSG Transfer News Roundup: Peter Crouch opines on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate; Mauricio Pochettino talks about reduced game time for youngsters, and more - 9 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are staring at a crucial summer ahead. They are likely to invest heavily in their squad before the start of the new season after failing in Europe once again.

Meanwhile, Peter Crouch has picked sides on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate. Elsewhere, Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up about the reduced game time of the club’s youngsters.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 9th May 2022:

Peter Crouch opines on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Lionel Messi is among the greatest players to ever grace the game.

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has picked sides in the eternal Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

The two superstars of modern football have divided opinion since breaking into the scene more than a decade ago. Messi left Barcelona last season to join PSG, but the move has failed to live up to expectations.

The Argentinean has struggled since arriving in France, although he has played a part in helping the Parisians win Ligue 1. However, while picking his greatest Champions League team ever for BT Sport, Crouch labeled Messi as the best ever, saying:

“Lionel Messi picks himself. For me, he’s the best that’s ever lived. As a footballer, as a technician, as someone who goes past you and excites you and scores the goals that he’s done, there’s no one better."

The Englishman also included Ronaldo in the team, referring to the Portuguese as the greatest goalscorer ever, adding:

“He’s the greatest goalscorer that’s ever lived, and that’s fact. He went from being a bit of a show-pony to developing into a relentless goalscorer. To go from that to bang: 40 goals a season every year, minimum, for however long he’s done it is unbelievable."

Messi has netted only nine times across competitions this season but has won the Ligue 1 title. While Ronaldo has fared better in terms of goals - scoring 24 - he's set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Mauricio Pochettino talks about reduced game time for youngsters at PSG

Mauricio Pochettino believes his teenage prospects have received more minutes than expected this season. The Argentinean opted not to use the likes of Xavi Simons and Edouard Michut in the game against Troyes.

Speaking after the draw, as relayed by PSG Talk, Pochettino defended his decision, saying:

“I did say that maybe they will have more minutes. I think that on the subject of youth, we had a dense squad, both at the beginning of the season and in January. … This made it difficult for them to play, even though they deserved it and could have done so."

He added:

"Since we arrived here a year and a half ago, I think we have trusted several young players, including El Chadaille (Bitshiabu), who joined us in training at the age of 15. Gharbi, Michut and Simons, who were able to train with us from the age of 17. They need time and space."

Pochettino concluded:

“Looking at the composition of our squad, I think the youngsters have had more minutes than expected to develop with the first team. … The most important thing is the future, and therefore next season, where we will have to build a squad that offers the youngsters the space to play."

Marquinhos opens up on failing to defend 2-0 lead against Troyes

Marquinhos has won the Ligue 1 this season

Marquinhos has hinted that PSG have nothing to play for this season. The Parisians bottled a 2-0 lead this weekend against Troyes.

Speaking after the game, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Brazilian revealed that his team tried to have fun and end the week peacefully on Sunday.

“We started well, having control in front and not being in danger at the back. It’s the details that make the difference in the outcome. We don’t play much now, and we are champions. We are just trying to have fun and win the game to end the week peacefully,” said Marquinhos.

He continued:

“We didn’t win at home, but again I think we had control of the game and tried to do something. The result is just not the best it can be, that’s clear."

