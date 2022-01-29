PSG Transfer News Roundup: Playing with Lionel Messi easy, says Pedri; Parisians unlikely to sign Tanguy Ndombele, and more - 29 January 2022

PSG have stamped their authority in Ligue 1 this season. The Parisians have won 16 of their 22 games so far, and have lost just once. They are currently top of the league table, 11 points ahead of second-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, a Barcelona starlet has paid tribute to Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are unlikely to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur. On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 29th January 2022.

Playing with Lionel Messi easy, says Pedri

Pedri says playing with Lionel Messi (in pic) was very easy.

Barcelona starlet Pedri has said that playing with Lionel Messi was very easy. The Argentinean showed signs of a budding understanding with the teenager at the Camp Nou in his final season. The 34-year-old joined PSG last summer after the Blaugrana couldn’t extend his contract due to their precarious financial condition.

However, Messi has left a lasting impression on Pedri. Speaking in a recent interview, the Spaniard expressed his gratitude to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"I will always thank Leo for helping me a lot both on and off the field. Playing with him was very easy because he’s the best, and it has cost us to not to have him by our side. But now, I think, we’re making a great team. We have to take a step forward.” said Pedri.

Pedri also expressed hope that the current team could be as successful as the golden generation of Barcelona.

"That’s saying a lot, because we’re talking about the best Barça in history. But I’m sure we’re on the right track to achieve a lot of success in the coming years. Barça always has to fight to win all the titles,” continued Pedri.

PSG unlikely to sign Tanguy Ndombele this month

PSG are unlikely to sign Tanguy Ndombele this month.

PSG are unlikely to sign Tanguy Ndombele this month, according to PSG Talk. Negotiations between the Parisians and Tottenham Hotspur have slowed down in recent times.

The player’s wage demands have played a part in the breakdown. The Ligue 1 giants were hoping for a loan deal with a player exchange, which hasn’t found resonance with Spurs.

PSG will also have to offload players to accommodate the Frenchman in their squad. With just a couple of days left for the window to close, the Parisians are now running out of time to complete the deal.

Former manager sheds light on the Parisians’ chances of winning Champions League

Lucien Favre believes Mauricio Pochettino can take PSG to the final of the Champions League.

Former PSG manager Lucien Favre believes Mauricio Pochettino can take the Parisians to the final of the Champions League. The Ligue 1 giants face Real Madrid in the Round of 16 next.

Favre also backed Pochettino to find a system to get the best out of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

“Difficult to make the stars run like at PSG? You have to adapt to your players and find the best solution. The coach’s job is to find the best system to get Neymar, Messi and Mbappe to play together,” said Favre.

“They still proved against City, in the group stage, that they could do it, and I think that in big matches, they can mobilise. I think Mauricio Pochettino will further improve the balance of the team. I like it,” continued Favre.

