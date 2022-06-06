PSG Transfer News Roundup: President of France admits talking to Kylian Mbappe; club end pursuit of Barcelona ace, and more - 5 June 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title last season but failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will look for reinforcements this summer as he aims to break the jinx in the coveted tournament next season.

Meanwhile, France President Emmanuel Macron has admitted that he talked to Kylian Mbappe before the player made a decision on his future. Elsewhere, the Parisians have ended their pursuit of a Barcelona attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 5 June 2022:

France President admits talking to Kylian Mbappe

Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

President of France Emmanuel Macron has revealed that he had a conversation with Kylian Mbappe before the player made a decision on his future. The PSG forward looked to be headed to Real Madrid before making a U-turn in the eleventh hour.

Speaking recently, as relayed by Marca, Macron said that he merely advised his countryman to remain in France.

Story continues below ad

“Yes, it is true that I had a conversation with Kylian Mbappe before he made a firm decision about his future. In it, I merely advised him, in a totally informal way, to remain in France. I believe it is my responsibility, as president, to defend the country when asked in an informal and friendly manner,” said Macron.

He added:

“I have never intervened in any transfer. Just like any other citizen, when it comes to sporting matters, I always want to see a good game and cheer on a team, especially, in my case, Olympique de Marseille.”

GOAL @goal French president Emmanuel Macron did his bit to keep Kylian Mbappe at PSG French president Emmanuel Macron did his bit to keep Kylian Mbappe at PSG 🇫🇷 https://t.co/6de0OMF9yg

Story continues below ad

Macron also went on to shed light on the unfortunate events in Saint Denis before the UEFA Champions League final kicked off.

“I sympathise with all those who could not get access to their seats despite having paid for their tickets, these people must be compensated as soon as possible,” said Macron.

He continued:

“And I also want maximum transparency: I have asked the government to clarify what happened, to determine responsibilities and to explain everything down to the smallest detail to the French, the British, and the Spanish.”

PSG end Ousmane Dembele pursuit

Ousmane Dembele will not be moving to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Story continues below ad

PSG have ended their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele, according to Barca Universal via SPORT.

The French forward is likely to leave Barcelona on a Bosman move this summer at the end of his current contract. The Bavarians would have liked to keep him at the club but are struggling to tie him down to a new deal.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Ousmane Dembele's future could be resolved this week. The player's camp are negotiating with other clubs, but PSG appear to have dropped out of the race. The options Dembele has on the table now are Chelsea and Barça.



{Sport} Ousmane Dembele's future could be resolved this week. The player's camp are negotiating with other clubs, but PSG appear to have dropped out of the race. The options Dembele has on the table now are Chelsea and Barça.{Sport}

It was previously believed that the Parisians were very close to securing the services of the 25-year-old.

However, it now appears that the Ligue 1 giants have pulled the plug on a potential deal. Incoming sporting director Luis Campos doesn’t want Dembele at the Parc des Princes and will invest in the midfield instead.

Story continues below ad

Parisians reignite interest in Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have reignited their interest in Joao Palhinha, according to PSG Talk via O Jogo.

The Ligue 1 champions are eager to bring in a new defensive midfielder this summer. The club are unimpressed with the likes of Leandro Paredes and Danilo Pereira. Incoming sporting director Luis Campos has been tasked with finding a solution.

Palhinha has emerged as an option, with the player also open to a move to the Parc des Princes. The Parisians could dive for the Portuguese this summer but could face stiff competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers for his signature.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far