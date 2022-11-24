PSG Transfer News Roundup: Rafael Nadal heaps praise on Lionel Messi; Didier Drogba outlines Kylian Mbappe's Parisians dream, and more - November 24, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are unbeaten across competitions this season. Christophe Galtier’s team are leading Ligue 1 and have also progressed to the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

Meanwhile, tennis legend Rafael Nadal has spoken highly of PSG and Argentina attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has outlined a dream Kylian Mbappe wants to achieve before leaving the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 24, 2022:

Rafael Nadal heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been in superb form this season.

Rafael Nadal has lavished praise on Lionel Messi. The Argentinean has been outstanding for PSG this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up 14 more in 19 games across competitions. The 35-year-old took his time to settle in Paris after arriving from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 but has been firing on all cylinders this campaign.

Speaking recently, Nadal, who's a Real Madrid fan, said that he has suffered due to Messi’s exploits with Barcelona.

“As a Real Madrid fan, I have suffered because of Messi. Although as a sports lover, many times I enjoy watching him play. He is a top player in history, and he played almost his entire career in my country,” said Nadal.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi requested that the team meet each other and he had a speech after the Mexico and Poland game. For them to be more together than ever and to be calm. Via @gastonedul Lionel Messi requested that the team meet each other and he had a speech after the Mexico and Poland game. For them to be more together than ever and to be calm. Via @gastonedul. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/L3PbpvQQR2

Messi has endured a difficult start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Argentina losing their opening game against Saudi Arabia. However, Nadal believes La Albiceleste remain the favourites for the top prize in Qatar.

"I still think that Argentina are a candidate to win the World Cup. There are teams with a tad of advantage over the others: Argentina, Spain, France, Portugal, Germany. But any team will have options. It cannot be predicted. As a Spaniard, I trust us," said Nadal.

Argentina will hope the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner can inspire them to victory against Mexico this weekend. Messi had scored in the 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia earlier this week but failed to avert a shock loss for his team.

Didier Drogba outlines Kylian Mbappe's PSG dream

Kylian Mbappe has hit the ground running at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Didier Drogba has said that Kylian Mbappe wants to win the UEFA Champions League before leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The French forward signed a new deal with the Parisians this summer but continues to be linked with an exit from Paris. He has scored 19 times and set up five more in 20 appearances across competitions this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport, as cited by Caught Offside, Drogba said that winning the Champions League with the Parisians would mean a lot to the 23-year-old.

“I think that’s what we all expect him to do (leave PSG), but I know him a little bit, and he really wants to make a statement by winning the Champions League with PSG. It would mean a lot to him and to the club as well,” said Drogba.

Mbappe is currently with his national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored and assisted in France's 4-1 comeback win against Australia on Wednesday.

Parisians could have American owners in 2023, says Ben Jacobs

Paris Saint-Germain could have American owners next year, according to journalist Ben Jacobs via PSG Talk. Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), the current owners of the Parisians, reportedly want to welcome a new minority owner.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen It's not just Manchester United and Liverpool who could have American owners in 2023. PSG are exploring minority investment. QSI are fully committed to the club, but are strongly considering new minority ownership from the US. A deal could be done soon after the World Cup. It's not just Manchester United and Liverpool who could have American owners in 2023. PSG are exploring minority investment. QSI are fully committed to the club, but are strongly considering new minority ownership from the US. A deal could be done soon after the World Cup.

Sharing the news on social media, Jacobs said that a deal could happen after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“It’s not just Manchester United and Liverpool who could have American owners in 2023. PSG are exploring minority investment. QSI are fully committed to the club but are strongly considering new minority ownership from the US. A deal could be done soon after the World Cup,” wrote Jacobs.

QSI bought the Parisians in 2011 and have invested heavily in the squad since then.

