PSG Transfer News Roundup: Reason for Lionel Messi's struggles revealed; Zinedine Zidane and Arsene Wenger on the agenda, and more - 22 February 2022

PSG are preparing to welcome St-Etienne to the Parc des Princes on Saturday in Ligue 1. The Parisians are currently atop the league after 25 games, 13 points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Papu Gomez has revealed the reason for Lionel Messi's struggles at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning to appoint Zinedine Zidane and Arsene Wenger this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 22nd February 2022:

Papu Gomez reveals reason for Lionel Messi's struggles at Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi has failed to live up to expectations in Paris.

Papu Gomez believes Lionel Messi's struggles at the Parc des Princes are due to an abrupt change of scenario. Barcelona shocked the world last summer by announcing that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would leave the club. Before that, the 34-year-old had spent his entire career at the Camp Nou.

Messi graduated from their famed La Masia academy, promising to take the world by storm. The Argentinean went on to fulfil his legacy, becoming one of the icons of the beautiful game. Every personal milestone of his life was achieved while he was at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana were a constant in the 34-year-old's life.

However, Messi's world came tumbling down when Barcelona didn't extend his stay at the club, as they couldn't without falling foul of La Liga's financial fair-play rules.

His sadness was evident in his farewell press conference, where he struggled to hold back his tears. PSG won the race for his signature last summer, but the 34-year-old has been a pale shadow of his illustrious self thus far.

Gomez believes the La Albiceleste captain has struggled because he has never changed clubs before. Speaking to ESPN Argentina, the Sevilla forward said that it is only natural for Messi to take time to acclimatise at a new club.

“He lived 20 years or more in Barcelona, and from one day to the next, he had to leave. It’s the same suffering that can happen to any player; only he never had it,” said Gomez.

“Changing houses, having to look for a house, living in a hotel, letting the kids get used to it, another language, another climate… These are all changes that lead you to have to adapt. Sometimes it can take you more or less,” added Gomez.

Messi has bagged a modest seven goals and nine assists in 22 games across competitions for his new club.

He notably missed a penalty in the Parisians' narrow 1-0 win over 13-time winners Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in Paris last week. However, his teammate Kylian Mbappe saved Messi's and PSG's blushes with a dramatic 94th-minute winner.

PSG planning to appoint both Zinedine Zidane and Arsene Wenger

Zinedine Zidane (in pic) and Arsene Wenger could join hands in Paris.

PSG are planning to appoint both Zinedine Zidane and Arsene Wenger this summer, according to PSG Talk via Foot Mercato.

The Ligue 1 giants have already lined up Zidane as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean is expected to leave this summer amid interest from Manchester United.

However, the Parisians also want to install Wenger as their new director of football at the Parc des Princes. Leonardo's position has come under scrutiny, as he has struggled to convince Mbappe to stay.

The Ligue 1 giants are convinced the combination of Zidane and Wenger could take them to new heights.

Parisians monitoring two Ligue 1 strikers

Jonathan David could be playing at PSG next season.

PSG are interested in Amine Gouiri and Jonathan David, according to Sempre Milan via Le10Sport.

Gouiri has been on fire for Nice this season, while David has been one of the stars of the show at Lille. The Parisians are sweating on the future of Mbappe, and have drawn up a list of potential replacements. Gouiri and David are among the shortlisted candidates.

Mbappe is expected to be handed a blockbuster contract to convince him to stay at the Parc des Princes. However, if he decides to leave as a free agent this summer, the French giants could turn to the two men, who are also being monitored by AC Milan.

Gouiri, 21, has bagged an impressive 11 goals and seven assists across competitions this season. Meanwhile, David, 22, has scored 16 times across competitions this campaign.

