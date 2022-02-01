PSG Transfer News Roundup: Reason why Lionel Messi wore Parisians No. 10 jersey revealed; Kylian Mbappe camp denies agreement with Real Madrid, and more - 1 February 2022

PSG crashed out of the French Cup on Monday after losing to Nice on penalties. The result has piled the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino, whose team are due to play Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 this month.

Meanwhile, the reason for Lionel Messi wearing the No. 10 for the Parisians against Nice has been revealed. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe’s entourage has denied an agreement with Real Madrid.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 1 February 2022.

Reason why Lionel Messi wore the PSG No. 10 jersey against Nice revealed

Lionel Messi wore the PSG No. 10 jersey for the first time against Nice in the French Cup.

Lionel Messi wore the PSG No. 10 jersey for the first time against Nice on Monday in the French Cup. The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer after Barcelona could not renew his contract due to their precarious financial condition. The 34-year-old was reportedly offered the No. 10 jersey by his good friend Neymar, but he declined the offer.

Instead, Messi opted to wear the No. 30, a number he had started his career with at the Camp Nou. However, the Argentinean has been synonymous with the No. 10 for club and country for a long time. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is, in many ways, a quintessential No. 10. He is a crafty, skilful playmaker who can bamboozle the opposition and enthral fans.

However, Messi’s time at the Parc des Princes has been pretty underwhelming thus far. The Argentinean has struggled for form in Ligue 1, scoring just once in 12 games. He has scored five times in the Champions League, though.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old received the chance to roll back the years against Nice on Monday, as he wore the #10 jersey. That’s because the rules of the French Cup entail that jersey numbers of the starting eleven must range from one to 11.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi wore PSG's number 10 shirt for the first time in their Coupe de France defeat to Nice Lionel Messi wore PSG's number 10 shirt for the first time in their Coupe de France defeat to Nice 🔟 https://t.co/ltokjsNmLB

Since Neymar was not part of the starting lineup, Messi was handed the coveted No. 10 shirt. There were no names on the back, but the famous number should have been enough to motivate Messi. Unfortunately, he failed to inspire the Parisians.

They only manage a goalless draw after extra time. The Argentinean led from the front during the penalty shootout, converting the first spot-kick. Unfortunately, Mauricio Pochettino’s side lost 5-6 on penalties.

Kylian Mbappe camp denies agreement with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s entourage has denied an agreement with Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe’s entourage has denied an agreement with Real Madrid, according to PSG Talk via Canal Plus.

A recent report from Sport Bild said that the 23-year-old has agreed to join the La Liga giants this summer. The Frenchman’s current contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite the Ligue 1 giants’ best efforts, Mbappe is yet to commit himself to the club.

Real Madrid have been hot on the trails of the 23-year-old since last summer. The Frenchman is also expected to eventually end up at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the player’s camp has denied that the move has already been completed.

Everton submit late inquiry for Idrissa Gueye

Everton enquired about the availability of Idrissa Gueye late in the winter transfer window.

Everton enquired about the availability of former player Idrissa Gueye late in the winter transfer window, according to journalist Simon Johnson.

New manager Frank Lampard was eager to bolster his midfield options. However, the Toffees were informed that there was too little time to complete the deal. The Senegalese left the Premier League team to join PSG in 2019, but is no longer a guaranteed starter at the Parc des Princes.

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport It’s true that Everton have made a move to re-sign their former midfielder Idrissa Gueye from PSG. But was told last night that it was unlikely to happen. Things can always change though on deadline day. It’s true that Everton have made a move to re-sign their former midfielder Idrissa Gueye from PSG. But was told last night that it was unlikely to happen. Things can always change though on deadline day.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 32-year-old’s current contract expires next summer, and the Parisians could be open to letting him leave in the summer. With Paul Pogba linked with a move to the club this summer, Gueye could drop further down the pecking order. That could open up a window of opportunity for Everton to plot a return for their former player.

Edited by Bhargav