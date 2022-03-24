PSG Transfer News Roundup: Rivaldo urges Lionel Messi to stay at Parc des Princes; club planning to offload Sergio Ramos, and more - 23 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have all but wrapped up the Ligue 1 title this season. The Parisians are currently atop the league after 29 games, with a 12-point cushion over second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Rivaldo has urged Parisians attacker Lionel Messi to stay at the Parc des Princes despite the recent booing from fans. Elsewhere, the French giants are planning to offload defender Sergio Ramos this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 23rd March 2022:

Rivaldo urges Lionel Messi to stay at PSG

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult debut season in Ligue 1.

Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes Lionel Messi should stay at PSG, despite being booed in a recent league game against Bordeaux.

The Argentinean has found it tough to adjust to his new surroundings since arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer. The 34-year-old has struggled on the pitch and was a spectator against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The Parisians were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Los Blancos. Messi was booed by fans in the following game, giving rise to speculation regarding his future. However, Rivaldo believes the 34-year-old should stay put at the Ligue 1 giants.

Speaking to Betfair, Rivaldo said that the fans’ reaction was normal under the circumstances.

“It’s not easy to be booed by your own fans, but it is something that happens to big-name players occasionally, since fans expect wonders from these kinds of athletes,” said Rivaldo.

He continued:

“PSG fans are hurting, knowing their wait for that first Champions League title will go on for at least one more season. After recruiting Neymar and Lionel Messi, it will always be a disappointment to be knocked out of the tournament so early in the season."

He added:

"Both players will be disappointed after being eliminated and need to understand that boos are normal in these circumstances. Their responsibility now is to turn things around as soon as possible."

The Brazilian also said that both Neymar and Messi should try to win back the fans next season.

“Of course, with the Ligue 1 title almost secured, despite the defeat to Monaco, and little more to play for, it will be a long wait until next season’s Champions League, but I think that both players should make an effort to stay at the club and give a proper response next season.

Messi has scored just seven times this season, including twice in 18 Ligue 1 outings.

Rivaldo concluded:

"Neymar has already been through this experience in previous PSG seasons and might be better prepared to deal with fans' criticism, (but) Messi is having his first experience outside Barcelona where he was idolised. At PSG, he could have more difficulties to deal with and must get used to dealing with criticism."

Parisians planning to offload Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has endured an injury-riddled season so far.

The Parisians are planning to offload Sergio Ramos, according to PSG Talk via Fabrice Hawkins.

The Spaniard arrived at the Parc des Princes on a Bosman move last summer. It was initially believed the Ligue 1 giants had managed a coup by winning the race for the veteran defender’s signature. However, it soon turned out to be a nightmare for both player and club.

The 35-year-old has struggled to stay fit this season and has hardly featured for the first team. The Parisians have run out of patience now and are planning to end their association with Ramos. Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt has been identified as a possible replacement.

French football pundit slams Neymar

Neymar has endured a difficult season so far.

French football pundit Daniel Riolo believes Neymar is damaging the Parisians. The Brazilian has blown hot and cold since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2017. He is the highest earner at the club but has been on a dismal run of form of late.

Speaking on After Foot RMC, Riolo said that the Parisians should let Neymar go.

“PSG supporters don’t care about Neymar’s antics. It’s “get off and let us go, because you’re ruining the club.” PSG supporters don’t care that he’s not doing well, from his Netflix documentary and all. You have to sign his check and let him go. He is doing a lot of damage inside the club,” said Riolo.

Neymar has bagged 92 goals and 57 assists in 137 games for the Parisians. That includes only five goals and as many assists this season.

