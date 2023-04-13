PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ronald Koeman wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona; Fabian Ruiz likely to leave, and more - April 13, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns with Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 15) at the Parc des Princes. Christophe Galtier's team will look to pick up three points to edge closer to defending their league title.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants Parisians attacker Lionel Messi to return to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Fabrian Ruiz is likely to part ways with the Ligue 1 giants this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 13, 2023:

Ronald Koeman wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi could make a blockbuster return to the Camp Nou this year.

Ronald Koeman wants Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona. The Dutch manager was in charge of the club when the Argentinean left the Camp Nou as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

PSG won the race for his services, but he has enjoyed a topsy-turvy ride at the Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old is now in the final few months of his contract with the Parisians but hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The Ligue 1 champions remain keen to keep Messi in Paris. Apart from being in breathtaking form this season, the Argentinean has also been a huge commercial success for PSG. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to respond to the club's extension offer. Barcelona remain keen to prise him away on a Bosman move, while Inter Miami also aspire to bring the 35-year-old to the MLS.

Speaking recently, Koeman termed Messi as the best in the world and said that it's strange to see the Argentinean playing for a different club.

"He is the best player in the world, anyone who can have him will be strong. I experienced his departure at first hand, and it was a very bad day. When I see Leo in a different shirt, I still find it strange. I don’t know what the situation is or what Leo thinks. I’m in favour of Messi being a Barca player," said Koeman.

Messi has 19 goals and 18 assists in 34 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Fabian Ruiz likely to leave

Fabian Ruiz could be on his way out of Paris this summer.

Fabian Ruiz is likely to leave PSG this summer, according to RMC Sport via PSG Talk.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Parisians from Napoli last summer and has been a decent addition to the squad. He has been in and out of Christophe Galtier's team this season, though, registering one goal and two assists in 31 games across competitions.

However, the Ligue 1 champions are considering his departure as they prepare to revamp their midfield at the end of the season. PSG's premature exit in the UEFA Champions League has forced the club to plan significant changes to the squad ahead of the new season. They're looking for upgrades in midfield, and it appears that Ruiz may not make the cut.

Jose Mourinho willing to take charge of PSG

Jose Mourinho could take over at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Jose Mourinho is ready to take charge at the Parc des Princes, according to Foot Mercato via PSG Talk.

The AS Roma manager remains a hugely respected figure in the transfer market and has done well since arriving at the Stadio Olimpico. Mourinho has won 51 of his 96 games in charge of Roma and won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season. The Parisians have him on their shortlist to replace Christophe Galtier.

The Frenchman's future is up in the air following his failure in the Champions League. Galtier has also faltered in the Coupe de France this season and could face the axe at the end of the season.

The French giants are ready to hand over the keys of the first team to Mourinho. The Portuguese's contract with Roma runs till 2024, but he could part ways to take charge of PSG or Chelsea.

Poll : 0 votes