PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ronaldinho pleased to see Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes; Barcelona interested in Parisians ace, and more - 29 December 2021

PSG are running away with the Ligue 1 title this season. The Parisians are currently 13 points clear at the top of the league table after 19 games.

Meanwhile, former PSG star Ronaldinho is happy that Lionel Messi has arrived at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Barcelona are interested in a Parisians ace. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 29th December 2021.

Ronaldinho pleased to see Lionel Messi at PSG

Ronaldinho is happy that Lionel Messi has joined PSG.

Former PSG star Ronaldinho is happy that Lionel Messi has arrived at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer at the end of his contract with Barcelona. The 34-year-old has endured mixed fortunes at the Ligue 1 giants so far, though.

Messi has been outstanding in the Champions League, scoring five times in as many games. However, he hasn't got going in Ligue 1, netting just once in 11 outings.

Nevertheless, the Argentinean's mere presence in the team has buoyed PSG, who are on course to regain their league trophy this season. The Parisians also have the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to thank for progressing into the knockout stage in Europe.

Meanwhile, Messi enjoys a close relationship with former PSG and Barcelona player Ronaldinho. The Brazilian mentored Messi at Barcelona, and played a part in his breathtaking rise at the Camp Nou. Ronaldinho recently revealed his thoughts on Messi's time at PSG.

FCBarcelonaFl  @FCBarcelonaFl 💬 Ronaldinho to @PSG_English Youtube: "Messi to PSG? I didn't expect it to happen. I thought he was going to finish his career at Barcelona. But I was very happy to see him at PSG, a club I hold dear to my heart. It's a surprise, but a good surprise for me." 💬 Ronaldinho to @PSG_English Youtube: "Messi to PSG? I didn't expect it to happen. I thought he was going to finish his career at Barcelona. But I was very happy to see him at PSG, a club I hold dear to my heart. It's a surprise, but a good surprise for me."

Speaking to PSG TV, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Brazilian heaped praise on Messi.

"I didn’t expect him (Lionel Messi) to arrive. I thought he would finish his career at Barcelona. But I was very happy to see him at PSG, a club that is very dear to me. It’s a surpris,e but a good surprise for me. He is a great person," said Ronaldinho.

Barcelona interested in Gianluigi Donnarumma

Barcelona are interested in PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Barcelona are interested in PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Fichajes. The Italian goalkeeper joined the Parisians as a free agent this summer. However, the move has not lived up to expectations, as the 22-year-old has struggled for game time at the Parc des Princes.

The Blaugrana attempted to take Donnarumma to the Camp Nou this summer, before he opted to join PSG. Barcelona are ready to reignite their interest in the Italian.

The La Liga giants are worried about the recent drop in form of Marc-Andre Teri Stegen. Barcelona believe Donnarumma can be an able replacement for the German. However, the Italian is tied with PSG till 2026, so prising him away will not be easy.

Kylian Mbappe opens up on his relationship with PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino

Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his relationship with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his relationship with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean is under tremendous pressure at the Parc des Princes despite taking his team well clear of the rest of the league.

Speaking to CNN as relayed by PSG Talk, Mbappe heaped praise on his manager.

Also Read Article Continues below

“He’s a great manager, a great man, an honest guy. I’m really happy to work with him. I have a really great relationship with him. I talk every day, all the time, with him, and we are really close,” said Mbappe.

Edited by Bhargav