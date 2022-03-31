PSG Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Busquets wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona; Neymar termed biggest problem at Parc des Princes, and more - 31 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Parisians are atop the league, leading second-placed Marseille by 12 points with only nine games to go.

Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets wants Parisians' star attacker Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Elsewhere, Emmanuel Petit has labelled Neymar as the biggest problem for the French giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 31st March 2022:

Sergio Busquets wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is yet to fully settle at the Parc des Princes.

Sergio Busquets has reiterated his desire to see Lionel Messi return to Barcelona. The Argentinean left the Camp Nou last summer under unceremonious circumstances after the Blaugrana failed to extend his contract due to their financial woes. The 34-year-old opted to join PSG, but his move to the French giants has not worked out so far.

Messi has struggled in Paris since his arrival, prompting criticism from all quarters. While many experts have called for more patience with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, fans have been unforgiving.

The 34-year-old was subject to booing from his own supporters in a recent league game against Bordeaux. There has been talk of a move back to the Camp Nou, although Blaugrana Joan Laporta squashed those rumours recently.

However, Busquets still harbours hopes of reuniting with Messi at Barcelona. Speaking to RAC1, the Spaniard spoke fondly of his friend and former teammate.

“I miss Messi on and off the pitch. He gave us a lot. It made a brutal difference. I’m sure he misses us too. When he left, it was a shock for everyone, and for him too, because he changed teammates, city, and team, but it will get much better over time,” said Busquets.

He continued:

“I would like him to come back, but it’s very difficult; he has a contract and how to get out of here…but if it were up to me, it would be clear, I’m his friend and his partner."

GOAL @goal Sergio Busquets says he'll give the captain's armband back to Lionel Messi if he returns to Barcelona Sergio Busquets says he'll give the captain's armband back to Lionel Messi if he returns to Barcelona ❤️ https://t.co/zdKk37Eopu

Busquets added that Messi’s departure has meant Barcelona lack players who can make a difference in attack.

“Finances permitting, we lack players who make the difference up front as modern football demands and who complement the quality of the team. We are on the right track. I don’t know if it will be very big because we have lived very big things here, but we will surely be contenders to be able to aspire to everything,” said Busquets.

Messi has scored just seven times in 26 games across competitions for the Parisians. That includes a meagre two strikes in 18 Ligue 1 games.

Neymar labelled biggest problem at PSG

Neymar has endured a difficult season so far.

Former France international Emmanuel Petit believes Neymar is the biggest problem at PSG. The Brazilian has come under severe criticism this season.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Petit said out Neymar’s lengthy contract and astronomical salary make it impossible to offload him.

“PSG’s biggest problem is called Neymar. In addition, with his salary and a contract until 2026, he is impossible to sell, especially just a few months before the World Cup. For this reason, the biggest mistake made by PSG in recent years has been his contract renewal. How is it possible that they extended it when the player does not help the team in any way?” said Petit.

Enduring one of his worst seasons in club football, Neymar has scored just five times across competitions this season.

Rolland Courbis believes Kylian Mbappe will stay at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe’s future is the talk of the town.

French football pundit Rolland Courbis is convinced that Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG beyond the summer. The Frenchman’s contract runs out this summer, and he's expected to join Real Madrid on a Bosman move.

mbappegoals @mbappegoals_



43 Games

35 Goals

20 Assists Kylian Mbappé this season:43 Games35 Goals20 Assists Kylian Mbappé this season:▫️ 43 Games▫️ 35 Goals▫️ 20 Assists https://t.co/z3bv2CF2iQ

However, speaking on After Foot RMC, Courbis said that the 23-yer-old could extend his stay for a few more seasons.

“I discussed it around me, and I think Mbappé will stay at PSG. A lot of things make me say it, recent noises in particular. So, not on a long-term contract but on a two-year contract. It would seem that his family understood that it was difficult for him not to be grateful to PSG by being part of the club at least until the World Cup and then meeting again five months later. So I will bet on Mbappé staying in our Ligue 1,” said Courbis.

