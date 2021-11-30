PSG Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Ramos backs Lionel Messi to win Ballon d'Or 2021; Neymar set for lengthy spell on sideline, and more - 29th November 2021

PSG continued their superb form in Ligue 1 title with a 3-1 win over Saint Etienne, with Lionel Messi stealing the limelight. The Argentinean set up all three goals for The Parisians.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos, who debuted for PSG last weekend, has backed his teammate Messi to win the Ballon d'Or 2021 award. Elsewhere, another PSG star Neymar is sidelined for six to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 29th November 2021.

Sergio Ramos tips Lionel Messi to win Ballon d'Or 2021

Sergio Ramos has backed Lionel Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

Sergio Ramos has backed Lionel Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or award. The Argentinean is among the favourites to win the award this year. The 34-year old helped his nation lift the Copa America this summer, where he won the Player of the Tournament award.

Messi moved to PSG this summer on a free move. The Argentinean has been a little subdued since joining the Parisians. However, the 34-year-old was on song this weekend, giving the world a timely reminder of his qualities.

Messi helped PSG come back from 0-1 down to win 3-1. The 34-year-old set up Marquinhos to score a brace, and also assisted Di Maria’s goal. Ramos made his PSG debut in the same game, finally sharing the pitch with his one-time rival.

L/M Football @lmfootbalI 🎙| Ramos: "Messi is very decisive and it is a pleasure to play with him."



Who will win Ballon d'Or?



"Obviously I stand up for Messi and I wish him all the best."



Ramos thinks Messi deserves 2021 Ballon d'Or 😍 🎙| Ramos: "Messi is very decisive and it is a pleasure to play with him."Who will win Ballon d'Or?"Obviously I stand up for Messi and I wish him all the best."Ramos thinks Messi deserves 2021 Ballon d'Or 😍 https://t.co/8n0HNjHn08

Speaking after the match, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Spaniard heaped praise on Messi.

“I see him (Lionel Messi) well; I think that in the end, he is a very decisive player. He is a unique player, and it is a privilege to have him in the team, and I think that little by little, together, we will each contribute our grain of sand to make Paris greater and achieve the objectives that we want to achieve,” said Ramos.

“Yes, obviously (Lionel Messi deserves to win the Ballon d’Or); I defend those who are in my team. I wish him all the luck in the world,” said Ramos.

Neymar set for lengthy spell on sideline

Neymar is set to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines, as confirmed by PSG.

Neymar is set to spend a lengthy spell on the sideline, PSG have confirmed. The Brazilian suffered ligament damage to his left ankle, and will miss at least six to eight weeks. The 29-year-old broke into tears on the pitch at Saint-Etienne, and had to be stretchered off in the 85th minute.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English The medical update on Monday 29 November concerns Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler. @Aspetar The medical update on Monday 29 November concerns Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler. @Aspetar

PSG are expecting Neymar to miss a large chunk of the season. The Parisians have revealed that they would carry out further tests to determine the severity of the injury in the next 72 hours. The next course of action would depend on the results of the test.

Paul Pogba held 'brief' talks with PSG president

Paul Pogba recently spoke with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Paul Pogba recently spoke to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, according to Football 365 via The Athletic. The Frenchman’s current deal with Manchester United is set to run out at the end of the current season. The Red Devils want to hold on to him, but talks of an extension have so far been futile.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Parisians are among many clubs vying for the services of Paul Pogba. It has now been reported that Pogba held a brief meeting with the PSG chief in a hotel in Paris recently.

Edited by Bhargav