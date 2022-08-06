PSG Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Ramos opens up on working with Christophe Galtier; Georginio Wijnaldum joins AS Roma on loan, and more - August 5, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel to the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday to face Clermont Foot in their Ligue 1 opener. The reigning champions will look to start the new campaign with a win as they look to win a record 11th French top flight title.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos has opened up on working with new Parisians manager Christophe Galtier. Elsewhere, Georginio Wijnaldum has joined AS Roma on a season-long loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 5, 2022:

Sergio Ramos opens up on working with Christophe Galtier

Sergio Ramos will look to assert his dominance in Ligue 1 this season.

Sergio Ramos has revealed that he communicates well with Christophe Galtier. The French manager took charge of PSG this summer and is looking to instilling his tactics into the first team.

Speaking to the club’s website, the Spanish defender said that the players are looking to transform Galtier’s ideas on to the pitch.

“When the coach speaks slowly, I understand him perfectly (laughs). We are all communicating together really well. We discuss the new system that we have, what the coach expects of us. I think that he is a coach with a very high level, both technically and tactically,” said Ramos.

He continued:

"He managed to win the league with another team in France, so he is experienced in football, and we need to take advantage of that, to try to bring to the life the ideas that he has for us on the pitch.”

Ramos went on to speak about playing in a back three under Galtier, saying he hasn't played in that formation for a while.

“It's been a while since I played with three central defenders, be that with my previous clubs and the national team. But we adapt to everything. I think it's also an advantage to play with three centre backs, because it gives you solidity, stability and great balance in defence. It allows the forwards to feel greater security on the counter-attack, to be able to get back a little slower,” said Ramos.

He added:

“But in general terms, I think that bit by bit, we are getting to know each other; we are getting to know the timing needed to cover us, to make the changes to the ‘Pistons’, to the wing-backs. So bit by bit, I think it's a system that will work really well for us, and I am delighted to be part of this team on the right of the three.”

Georginio Wijnaldum joins AS Roma on loan

Georginio Wijnaldum will ply his trade in Serie A in the new campaign.

Georginio Wijnaldum has joined AS Roma on a season-long loan, as confirmed by PSG. The Dutch midfielder has endured a difficult time since joining the French champions last summer. The 31-year-old appeared 38 times for the Parisians last season, scoring three goals and setting up three more.

Wijnaldum, though, failed to cement a place in the starting XI at the Parc des Princes, and his situation was unlikely to improve under Galtier. The Dutchman was eager to move in search of regular football this summer. He now has a chance to get his career back on track in Serie A.

Renato Sanches happy to be reunited with Christophe Galtier at PSG

Renato Sanches has started a new chapter in his career this summer.

Renato Sanches has revealed his delight at being reunited with Christophe Galtier at PSG. The Portuguese joined the Parisians this week from Lille, with the club looking to usher in a new era under the French manager.

Speaking to the club's website, the 24-year-old said that working with a familiar face makes communication simpler.

"I know him well! He's a good coach who helped me improve a lot after I came into Ligue 1. Together, we even managed to win the league with Lille. We worked well together, and I'm happy to be working with him again, as well as with his coaching staff. Working with a manager that you know always makes things easier. The communication between you is simpler,” said Sanches.

The Portuguese also revealed his targets for the upcoming campaign with PSG.

"A good season and that I help the club and give my all! I think that we'll have a good season,” said Sanches.

