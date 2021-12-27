PSG Transfer News Roundup: Spain legend claims Lionel Messi is better than Diego Maradona; Angel Di Maria set to extend stay with Parisians, and more - 27 December 2021

PSG are currently 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after 19 games. The Parisians have also qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, a Spanish legend has said that Lionel Messi is better than Diego Maradona. Elsewhere, Angel Di Maria is set to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 27th December 2021.

Ramon Caldere says Lionel Messi is better than Diego Maradona

Ramon Caldere has said that Lionel Messi (in picture) is better than Diego Maradona.

Spanish legend Ramon Caldere has said that Lionel Messi is better than Diego Maradona. The PSG star has ruled over world football for almost two decades. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is considered by many as the greatest player of all time.

Messi's record with Barcelona has been truly awe-inspiring. However, the 34-year-old has failed to match the success of Maradona with his national team. Lionel Messi took the first big step towards changing that this summer by helping La Albiceleste win the Copa America. That was their first triumph in the competition in 28 years.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Former Barcelona man Ramon Caldere has picked Lionel Messi over Diego Maradona, claiming the PSG man is simply “unrepeatable. dlvr.it/SG5C88 Former Barcelona man Ramon Caldere has picked Lionel Messi over Diego Maradona, claiming the PSG man is simply “unrepeatable. dlvr.it/SG5C88

The 34-year-old now has his eyes firmly on the coveted FIFA World Cup. Speaking to Infobae, Caldere said that Lionel Messi is superior to Maradona.

"Of those that I have seen, the three best in history are: Messi, Maradona and Cruyff. I watched Lionel for many years at Barsa and in every way, Messi is superior to the rest. Pelusa is aesthetically different from the rest and what I saw of him has been incredible, but Lionel is spectacular and unrepeatable. Maradona was much more aesthetic than Messi. But in terms of performance and abilities, Messi is much better," said Caldere.

The Spaniard also explained what makes the PSG star better than El Pelusa, saying:

"His (Lionel Messi's) goals, assists, Ballons d'Ors and the definition. In Argentina, Maradona played much longer and won the World Cup in Mexico."

"On the other hand, Messi won the Copa América this year and still has the possibility of winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022. What he (Lionel Messi) has done up to here I did not see anyone. Messi is the best of all time, without a doubt," continued Caldere.

Angel Di Maria set to extend PSG stay

Angel Di Maria is likely to extend his stay at PSG.

Angel Di Maria is likely to extend his stay at PSG, according to PSG Talk via RMC Sport. The Argentinean is currently in the final year of his contract with the Parisians. The player is locked in negotiations to sign a one-year extension with the club.

Di Maria is a vital cog in Mauricio Pochettino's plans at PSG. The player has regularly stepped up with key goals for the Parisians. The arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes might also have played a part in convincing Di Maria to stay.

PSG planning to sign Nuno Mendes permanently

PSG are planning to sign Nuno Mendes permanently.

PSG are planning to sign Nuno Mendes permanently, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old has impressed since joining the Parisians on loan from Sporting this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



This is why Paris are seriously planning to sign him on permanent deal triggering €40m buy option, as advanced in October ⤵️

twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



PSG signed Nuno on loan [€7m] because of Financial Fair Play - but the idea was already clear: he’s “one for the future”. Paris Saint-Germain are ‘enthusiastic’ about Nuno Mendes impact. The plan is to sign him on permanent deal in 2022 for €40m buy option. 🔵🇵🇹 #PSG PSG signed Nuno on loan [€7m] because of Financial Fair Play - but the idea was already clear: he’s “one for the future”. Paris Saint-Germain are ‘enthusiastic’ about Nuno Mendes impact. The plan is to sign him on permanent deal in 2022 for €40m buy option. 🔵🇵🇹 #PSGPSG signed Nuno on loan [€7m] because of Financial Fair Play - but the idea was already clear: he’s “one for the future”. https://t.co/ytokAs2ZSR Paris Saint-Germain plan for 2022 is still the same: they're super happy with Nuno Mendes performances and potential.🔵🇵🇹 #PSG This is why Paris are seriously planning to sign him on permanent deal triggering €40m buy option, as advanced in October ⤵️ Paris Saint-Germain plan for 2022 is still the same: they're super happy with Nuno Mendes performances and potential.🔵🇵🇹 #PSG This is why Paris are seriously planning to sign him on permanent deal triggering €40m buy option, as advanced in October ⤵️twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

Also Read Article Continues below

PSG have the option to make his move permanent for €40 million, which they are likely to exercise.

Edited by Bhargav