PSG Transfer News Roundup: Steven Gerrard chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo; Paul Pogba tipped to turn down Parisians, and more - 14 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to get one hand on the Ligue 1 trophy by registering a win against second-placed Marseille on Sunday. The Parisians have a 12-point lead atop the league standings after 31 games.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard has given his verdict on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Elsewhere, Ian Rush has tipped Paul Pogba to turn down the Parisians and join Real Madrid instead.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 14th April 2022:

Steven Gerrard chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has been on song in recent games.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerard has picked a side in the eternal debate involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Englishman has opted for PSG star Messi as his preferred choice. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has struggled since arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer, though, scoring eight times across competitions.

However, Messi has picked up pace in the last few games and looks to be hitting top form in Ligue 1. He scored his third goal in the league and produced another hat-trick of assists.

Speaking to Gary Neville on his YouTube channel, as relayed by The Mirror, Liverpool legend Gerrard chose the Argentinean over Ronaldo. However, he refused to speak ill of the Portuguese, saying:

“But I’m someone who would never have a derogatory word to say about Ronaldo, because he is phenomenal. They are the two in my era that were just…the numbers - when you’re a footballer, and you’ve done it yourself - I’m not sure who’s going to ever do that again,” said Gerrard.

Altin @Altin10i



1. Lionel Messi - 9

2. Mesut Özil - 8

3. Cesc Fabregas - 6



The greatest playmaker of all-time. Most hattrick of assists in football history:1.Lionel Messi - 92.Mesut Özil - 83.Cesc Fabregas - 6The greatest playmaker of all-time. Most hattrick of assists in football history:1. 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi - 92. 🇩🇪 Mesut Özil - 83. 🇪🇸 Cesc Fabregas - 6The greatest playmaker of all-time. https://t.co/lTbWJqYX5e

His comments were in line with his verdict on the same question posed by Robbie Savage on his podcast a year ago. Gerrard had, at that time, explained what made Messi better than Ronaldo. He had said:

“They're very different for me. I think they're both operating on a different planet to every footballer that's ever lived, probably besides your Peles and your Maradonas. But Messi, for me, is more of a team player. If he's in on goal, he'll look for a pass as well as obviously posting really, really good numbers individually as well."

Ian Rush tips Paul Pogba to turn down PSG

Paul Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United this summer.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has tipped Paul Pogba to turn down PSG and join Real Madrid this summer. The Manchester United star is expected to leave Old Trafford on a Bosman move this summer. The Parisians are planning to take him to the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to Gambling as relayed by The Metro, Rush said that the Frenchman could move to Ligue 1 after a few years.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if one or two players left Manchester United in the summer. Paul Pogba is the obvious one – his contract is up, and it looks as though he’ll be courted by both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain,” said Rush.

He continued:

“A new manager might persuade him to stay if he’s appointed in time, but at the moment I reckon he’ll go to Madrid. PSG are a great team, but the French league isn’t as powerful or as prestigious as the Spanish league, so if Pogba has any real desire about him he’ll go, and challenge himself in La Liga."

Rush concluded:

"He can always go back to Ligue 1 when he’s a little older and, besides, Spanish football would probably suit his football better anyway."

Gianluigi Donnarumma still has a lot to give to football, says Julio Cesar

Gianluigi Donnarumma has struggled in recent times.

Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Julio Cesar has tipped Gianluigi Donnarumma to bounce back from his recent setback. The Italian made a mistake during PSG’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid. He also failed to help his nation earn passage to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, speaking to Stats Perform as relayed by Yahoo! Sports, Cesar said that Donnarumma was not at fault for his teams’ woes.

“In football, there are ups and downs, but you need to be consistent if you want to become a great keeper. If you make a mistake during a match, you cannot miss the next 10 or 20 balls. Otherwise, you are out. This is what I think, however, the team did not help. I am talking about both club and national team,” said Cesar.

He continued:

"PSG did not do a nice game against Real Madrid, same for Italy when they had the chance to qualify for the World Cup. He is a lad who still has a lot to give to football; he can offer a lot to this sport. He is very young, and fans will be happy to watch him playing, because he is a young talent."

Donnarumma's delay in releasing the ball in the second leg against Madrid allowed Karim Benzema to reduce arrears. In the final 29 minutes, the Frenchman scored twice more as Madrid sealed an almighty escape.

Edited by Bhargav