PSG Transfer News Roundup: Steven Gerrard says Kylian Mbappe regrets Real Madrid decision; Parisians unperturbed by Rafael Leao release clause, and more - 29 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to pay special attention to their squad this summer. The Ligue 1 giants will hope to assemble a team strong enough to compete for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard believes Kylian Mbappe could be ruing his decision to turn down Real Madrid. Elsewhere, the Parisians are not bothered by Rafael Leao's astronomical release clause.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 29 May 2022:

Steven Gerrard says Kylian Mbappe regrets Real Madrid decision

Kylian Mbappe will stay at the Parc des Princes till 2025.

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard believes Kylian Mbappe regrets his decision to turn down Real Madrid.

The French attacker opted to extend his stay with PSG, despite being heavily pursued by Los Blancos for quite some time. The La Liga giants were the frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old on a Bosman move this summer.

However, Mbappe decided against a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and signed a new deal with the Parisians till 2025. Gerrard believes the Frenchman might already be ruing his decision.

Speaking recently, the Englishman pointed out that rarely does a player turn down Real Madrid.

"He (Mbappe) is definitely thinking he is a little bit richer for sure! But from a football decision, I do think in his quiet moment tonight if he has watched that game, he will think to himself, 'I have just turned down the chance to join a club that has won 14 European Cups', and they are going to be back because they recruit top players," said Gerrard.

He continued:

"They (Real Madrid) have got the know-how; they have got the demand to win it; they are going to win more. They have got the pull, haven’t they; they have got the pull worldwide they are a giant in the game. They have got the pull where recruitment-wise, if a club like Real Madrid come along for you, 99 times out of 100, you go."

PSG unperturbed by Rafael Leao release clause

Rafael Leao is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are unperturbed by Rafael Leao’s €150 million release clause, according to Sempre Milan via Corriere Della Sera.

The Portuguese forward has been in blistering form for AC Milan this season, scoring 14 goals from 42 appearances. He was instrumental in the Rossoneri’s Serie A triumph, attracting attention from clubs around Europe.

The Parisians are keeping a close eye on his situation, while Real Madrid also have him on their wish list. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to add more firepower to their ranks as they seek to win their maiden Champions League title.

Leao is of interest to the French giants, even though he has a €150 million release clause in his contract. PSG have already enquired about the Portuguese, who is locked in contract renewal talks with the Rossoneri.

The Serie A champions are offering him a pay hike, with a new deal likely to keep him at the club till 2026. However, should they receive a bid of €150 million, Leao could be on his way out of Milan.

Angel Di Maria ready to join Juventus

Angel Di Maria will leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Angel Di Maria prefers to move to Juventus this summer, according to PSG talk via Tuttosport.

The Argentinean’s current contract with PSG expires next month, and he has not been offered a new deal yet. Di Maria has already bid his goodbye and is planning to stay in Europe for at least another season. The Bianconeri are ready to grant him his wish.

The Serie A giants are refurbishing their squad after a disappointing season and want the take the Argentinean to Turin. Sporting director Federico Cherubini is reportedly in Paris to talk to the player’s representative and facilitate his move to Italy.

