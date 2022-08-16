PSG Transfer News Roundup: Thierry Henry defends Kylian Mbappe; Renato Sanches reveals reason for joining Parisians, and more - August 15, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have enjoyed a fabulous start to the new season. Christophe Galtier’s men began their campaign by lifting the Trophee des Champions and have won both their Ligue 1 games as well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has defended Kylian Mbappe from recent criticism. Elsewhere, Renato Sanches has revealed the reason for joining the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 15, 2022:

Thierry Henry defends Kylian Mbappe from recent criticism

Kylian Mbappe was not at his best behaviour on and off the ball on Saturday.

Thierry Henry has defended Kylian Mbappe from recent criticism. The PSG forward was seen sulking during the game against Montpellier, and his reaction on the pitch drew flak from all quarters. However, Henry refused to criticise his compatriot for his antics.

Speaking on Prime Sport Video France, Henry pointed out that there's always be one issue or the other in the Ligue 1 team.

“It's his place. He will, of course, have to show it (his best level) as he has shown from the start. But he has nothing to prove to anyone. The coach will have to find a way to play the three (Messi, Neymar, Mbappe) and make them happy. ... good luck. At PSG, there is always a debate, a problem. They won 5-2. and we're talking about Mbappe. Last year, it was Neymar, and it will always be like that, it's PSG,” said Henry.

After the win, Galtier emphasised on Mbappe’s competitive spirit while trying to explain his behaviour.

“Kylian played his last game three weeks ago, so I knew it was going to be tough on a physical level for him. He's a competitor. He wants to be good, and he wants to be good quickly, but a top footballer is not on and off like that; it takes a little time to regain 100 per cent of his athletic abilities,” said Galtier.

He added:

“When he's at 100 per cent, he'll make the difference even more. These are players who like to score, who want to score, who attack. It's a bit normal for him to be disappointed at being a little short physically compared to his teammates.”

Galtier has masterminded three wins in his first three games as PSG manager. Meanwhile, Mbappe scored on his season debut for the Parisians but missed a penalty.

Renato Sanches reveals reason for joining PSG

Renato Sanches moved to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Renato Sanches has opened up on his decision to join PSG despite interest from other parties this summer. The Portuguese was also courted by AC Milan but opted to move to Paris from Lille.

Speaking to Canal Football Club, Sanches said that he was enticed by the project at the Parc des Princes.

“PSG is a club that I could have joined several times, but it never materialised, especially when I was playing in Germany. It was really my desire to play in France and at PSG. I’m sure it’s a good choice that I made because regardless of everything, the project is good. I know the people who are here, I know the sporting director, the coach; it doesn’t mean anything, but it helps,” said Sanches.

Sanches scored his first goal for the Parisians on his debut on Saturday after coming off the bench.

Marco Verratti outlines major improvement in attack from last season

Marco Verratti continues to be an integral part of the team at the Parc des Princes.

Marco Verratti believes the Ligue 1 giants have improved their ability to open up low defences this season. The Parisians have scored 14 times in three games under Galtier this campaign.

Speaking after the win over Montpellier, Verratti said that the Ligue 1 giants used the flanks to their advantage on Saturday.

“Last season, we had difficulties against low defences. Today (this Saturday), we played simply, and we played a lot on the sides to find spaces because Montpellier were very grouped in the middle of the field. We remained patient; we had a lot of chances, including the missed penalty. Their keeper was very strong. We played our game, and the opening goal allowed us to have more space,” said Verratti.

Verratti has retained his place in the starting XI under Galtier.

