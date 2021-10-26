PSG Transfer News Roundup: Thierry Henry highlights Lionel Messi tactical problem; Parisians receive setback in pursuit of Premier League star, and more - 25th October 2021

PSG failed to assert their dominance in this season's Le Classique despite the presence of Lionel Messi in the team. The Argentinean's goal drought in Ligue 1 continued against Marseille on Sunday, as the Parisians could only manage a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has pointed out a tactical problem at PSG that has hampered Lionel Messi so far. Elsewhere, the Parisians have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a Liverpool attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 25th October 2021.

Thierry Henry highlights Lionel Messi tactical problem at PSG

Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi needs a change in position to flourish at PSG.

Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi needs a change of position to flourish at PSG. The Argentinean has struggled since joining the Parisians this summer. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to score a goal in Ligue 1, even though he has struck in the Champions League thrice for his new club.

Messi has failed to find the back of the net in four league games, his worst start to a domestic season since 2005. The 34-year-old has formed a devastating front three alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG this season. The Argentinean has been used as a right forward, but Henry believes the role doesn't suit his former teammate.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, as cited by The Mirror, the Frenchman claimed Mauricio Pochettino should consider moving Lionel Messi to a more central role.

“Messi is isolated, and does not touch the ball too much. I would not say that he is sad, but I see that his position is isolated. I prefer him in the centre, and I do not think he can make a difference from the right."

"He is having a bad time, and (at) the centre, he can find rhythm. There has to be a solution found so that they (Messi, Mbappe and Neymar) can play together,” said Henry.

Parisians receive setback in pursuit of Mohamed Salah

PSG have received a setback in their pursuit of Mohamed Salah.

PSG have received a setback in their pursuit of Mohamed Salah, according to Caught Offside via Gianluca Di Marzio.

There has been speculation surrounding the Egyptian's future in recent days, with many reports claiming he could leave Liverpool soon. The Parisians are among the clubs tipped to be his next destination.

B/R Football @brfootball Ronaldo x Mo Salah. The last two players to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford against Man United 👑 Ronaldo x Mo Salah. The last two players to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford against Man United 👑 https://t.co/FvVBmrxeBQ

Salah is on PSG's list of replacements for Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman leaves for Real Madrid next year. However, Di Marzio believes the Egyptian will likely sign an extension with the Reds.

Marquinhos reflects on Le Classique draw

PSG defender Marquinhos has shared his thoughts on his team's draw against Marseille.

PSG defender Marquinhos has shared his thoughts on his team's goalless draw in Marseille. Speaking to Prime Video Sport France after the game, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Brazilian claimed Achraf Hakimi's red card made it harder for the Parisians to win the game.

“We came here to win. It was more difficult at the end of the match with one less player. We had a few chances, and were able to hold onto the ball, but weren’t able to convert. We were able to keep a clean sheet, at the end of the game, we looked to counter,” said Marquinhos.

Edited by Bhargav