PSG Transfer News Roundup Xavi confirms Lionel Messi pursuit; Parisians eyeing Folarin Balogun, and more - April 29, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to welcome Lorient to the Parc des Princes on Sunday (April 30) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's team are leading the title race with six games remaining.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi has confirmed their pursuit of Parisians attacker Lionel Messi this summer. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in Folarin Balogun.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 29, 2023:

Xavi confirms Lionel Messi pursuit

Lionel Messi is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has confirmed Barcelona’s pursuit of Lionel Messi. The Argentinean’s contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The Blaugrana are plotting to take advantage of the situation and bring their prodigal back son home.

Speaking to the press, Xavi said that the club have met with La Liga authorities to discuss their summer arrivals.

“Yes (Barcelona met with La Liga), but not only for the possible arrival of Leo. We’ll see in order to improve the squad for next year, but it is not the important issue; there is still a league to win. Tomorrow we have a key game, and this is the important issue. This is a matter of Mateu (Alemany), and he informs us, but, in theory, everything is going well,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“In the end, we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. It’s very soon to talk about it. We are focused on the match against Betis and on winning La Liga, which would give us a lot of stability. We will talk about possible signings.”

Messi has been in blistering form for the Parisians this season, amassing 20 goals and 19 assists in 36 games across competitions.

PSG eyeing Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is likely to be on the move this summer.

PSG are interested in Folarin Balogun, according to L’Equipe via Football Transfers.

The Parisians are keen to bolster their attack amid the uncertain futures of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Balogun joined Reims on loan from Arsenal last summer and has been a revelation. The 21-year-old has scored 19 goals and set up three in 33 games across competitions this season.

The English striker is scheduled to return to the Emirates this summer but might struggle for game time at the club. With Gabriel Jesus leading the line and manager Mikel Arteta likely to sign a new striker, Balogun’s future remains up in the air. The Gunners are likely to ask for €30 million to part ways with the 21-year-old.

Jose Mourinho not frontrunner for Parisians manager race, says Jonathan Johnson

Jose Mourinho is among the candidates linked to the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson has said that Jose Mourinho is not the favourite to replace Christophe Galtier at PSG.

The French manager is under considerable pressure at the Parc des Princes after failing to cut a chord in the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 giants could opt for a managerial change at the end of the season, and Mourinho’s name has been doing the rounds.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that even the Portuguese might struggle to get the best out of the Parisians.

“There is the feeling that, really, what PSG are missing is that professional, winning culture, that would help them as they try to model themselves on some of the more successful institutions of European football. Still, it could be that trying root through the drama and issues in this squad, someone as aggressive and as straight-talking as Mourinho wouldn’t be the worst pick for PSG,” wrote Johnson.

He added:

“The issue, in my opinion, is whether or not even a strong character like Mourinho would be capable of keeping a lid on this PSG squad, keeping them focused and taking out a lot of the elements that seem to lead to the implosions that plague them every year.”

Johnson went on to outline why Mourinho has never been in the running for the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

“The reason Mourinho has never previously been a strong candidate for them, as I understand it, is because of a sort of historic lack of interest, for want of a better word – Mourinho has never seemed interested in coming to France or to PSG.

"I don’t know if that’s a specific issue with the project, or a preference for the leagues in England and Italy or just because he’s perhaps preparing the ground for PSG at some point, if they really want him, to make a massive offer and a massive effort for him,” wrote Johnson.

Johnson continued:

“If (sporting director) Luis Campos stays on at PSG, then there could be a good Portuguese connection there, but my honest opinion is that Mourinho is probably behind some of the other candidates being talked about, such as Zinedine Zidane or Thiago Motta, but we’ll see.”

Mourinho has done an admirable job at AS Roma, winning the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season and taking them to the Europa League semifinals this term.

