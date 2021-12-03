PSG Transfer News Roundup: Xavi gives verdict on Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win, Parisians planning mass exodus in January, and more - 3rd December 2021

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday, December 4, to face Lens in a Ligue 1 tie. The Parisians are top of the league after 16 games, while their opponents are 15 points behind in fifth.

Recently, Barcelona boss Xavi opened up on PSG forward Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or triumph. The French giants are also reportedly planning a mass exodus in January.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major PSG transfer stories from 3 December 2021.

Xavi gives verdict on Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Xavi has opened up on Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or triumph this year.

Barcelona manager Xavi has opened up on Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or triumph this year. The Argentinean lifted the coveted prize for the seventh time last month. Messi became the first PSG player to win the Ballon d’Or in the process.

Xavi played with Lionel Messi for more than a decade at Barcelona, and has now shared his views on his former teammate’s Ballon d’Or win. Speaking to the press, as relayed by Marca, Xavi called the Argentinean’s triumph a footballing justice.

"Lionel Messi's win is footballing justice. We can also think that others might deserve it, but the moment they open the envelope and they say Lionel Messi won it then it's fair," said Xavi.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



— Xavi on Leo winning his 7th Ballon d'Or ❝Pep said it was never the wrong decision to give the #BallonDor to Messi — and I agree.❞— Xavi on Leo winning his 7th Ballon d'Or ❝Pep said it was never the wrong decision to give the #BallonDor to Messi — and I agree.❞ — Xavi on Leo winning his 7th Ballon d'Or https://t.co/7wCfKS90Kw

Messi parted ways with Barcelona in the summer after lifting the Copa Del Rey with the Catalans last season. He joined the Parisians having helped Argentina win the Copa America 2021.

The year was also superb on a personal level for the 34-year-old. Messi won his eighth Pichichi trophy after another stupendous goalscoring run in La Liga. The Argentine also finished with the most assists in the league for former club Barcelona.

The PSG star went on to light up Copa America over the summer, finishing as the top scorer as well as assist provider. Messi was adjudged the player of the tournament as well.

PSG planning mass exodus in January

PSG are planning a mass exodus in January.

PSG are planning a mass exodus in January, according to Sport Bible via Foot Mercato. The Parisians are considering offloading as many as seven players to ease their wage bill this winter.

The most notable name on the list is Mauro Icardi, who has struggled to break into the starting XI since the arrival of Lionel Messi.

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG wants to get rid of 7 players — at least 3 this winter: Rico, Kehrer, Diallo, Icardi, Rafinha, Kurzawa & Paredes. @sebnonda @Santi_J_FM 🗞❌ PSG wants to get rid of 7 players — at least 3 this winter: Rico, Kehrer, Diallo, Icardi, Rafinha, Kurzawa & Paredes. @sebnonda @Santi_J_FM 🗞❌

Leandro Paredes and Rafinha are also a couple of high-profile names who could part ways with PSG this winter. The other players facing the ax are Sergio Rico, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo and Layvin Kurzawa.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wanted to become PSG’s Sporting Director

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he wanted to become PSG’s sporting director

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he wanted to become PSG’s sporting director earlier this year. PSG Talk quote an excerpt from his new book “Adrenaline: My Untold stories”, where the legendary Swede offered to take on a new role with the French outfit.

“Summer 2021. I offered myself to PSG, but not as a footballer. As a sports director. I called Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the president, and I offered to him: ‘If I do not renew my contract with Milan, I will come to PSG and I will restore order to your team’. Nasser laughed, but he didn’t say no. Mino Raiola also agreed. He said, ‘This is your ideal role. You have to go, period’,” wrote Ibrahimovic.

Ultimately, the former PSG forward chose to stay on at Milan, for whom he has netted six goals in 12 matches this season.

