PSG Transfer News Roundup: Xavi ready to welcome Lionel Messi back to Barcelona; Parisians interested in Arsenal forward, and more - November 30, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to invest in their squad in the upcoming transfer window. New manager Christophe Galtier has taken his team to the top of the Ligue 1 standings but could be open to additions to his roster.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi is ready to welcome Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in an Arsenal forward. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 30, 2022:

Xavi ready to welcome Lionel Messi back to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is wanted back at Barcelona.

Xavi is ready to welcome Lionel Messi back to Barcelona. The Argentinean left the Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 after his contract ended. PSG won the race for his signature, with the player signing a two-year deal. After a season of adjusting to French football, the 35-year-old is back to his scintillating best this campaign.

Messi has registered 12 goals and 14 assists across competitions this season for the Parisians. However, with his contract expiring next summer, speculation is ripe regarding his next move. PSG want to tie their prized asset down to a new deal, but Barcelona and Inter Miami are also lurking on the horizon.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "Leo Messi is more than welcome to come back if he wants to. Who wouldn't want to manage #1?" Xavi: "Leo Messi is more than welcome to come back if he wants to. Who wouldn't want to manage #1?" https://t.co/FOaepPwAuZ

Speaking during the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Xavi said that he would love to manage Messi at Barcelona.

“If Messi wants to, he can return to Barca at some point, sure. Who wouldn’t want to train him?” said Xavi.

The Argentinean has been on fire at the World Cup so far, registering two goals and one assist in two games.

PSG interested in Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Gabriel Martinelli, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle. The Brazilian is currently with his national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 21-year-old has been in inspired form for Arsenal this season, registering five goals and two assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

His all-round performances have made him indispensable for the Gunners and have also generated attention from clubs around Europe. The Parisians are also among the list of his suitors and are now looking to prise him away.

Sporting director Luis Campos has altered the club's transfer strategy since arriving this summer. PSG are now targeting talented young players, and Martinelli certainly fits the bill.

With Messi and Neymar on the wrong side of 30, a move for the Brazilian could help with succession plans. Kylian Mbappe's future is not set in stone either, so Martinelli's arrival could help the club address the Frenchman's potential departure.

The 21-year-old's contract with Arsenal expires in 2024, so the Parisians could prise him away if he refuses to sign an extension.

AS Roma in talks to sign Georginio Wijnaldum on permanent move

Georginio Wijnaldum has endured a difficult time since leaving Paris this summer.

AS Roma are eager to permanently sign Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside. The Dutch midfielder joined the Serie A giants from PSG on loan this summer for the rest of the season. However, the 32-year-old has spent much of his time on the sidelines since breaking his leg and has featured just once for the club.

Despite Wijnaldum’s misfortunes, Roma remain keen on making the move permanent. The Italian side have the option to sign him for €8 million but are looking to negotiate a reduced fee. They're already in touch with the Parisians to facilitate a move. The Ligue 1 champions signed the Dutchman as a free agent last summer, but his stay at the Parc des Princes has been a forgettable affair.

Wijnaldum is unlikely to be part of Galtier’s plans for the future. As such, PSG are expected to let him go if they receive a decent transfer fee.

