PSG tried to sign Premier League striker last summer to support Kylian Mbappe: Reports 

According to The Guardian, as reported by le10sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) tried to sign Gianluca Scamacca earlier this season to support Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians were able to fend Real Madrid off and tie Mbappe down to a new contract at the start of the the season. They had reportedly promised Mbappe to sign a proper no. 9 to support his style of play.

Neither of the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Mbappe is an actual 'no. 9' striker.

PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos had set his sights on two strikers in the summer, Robert Lewandowski and Scamacca, then of Bayern Munich and Sassuolo, respectively.

However, Lewandowski eventually joined Barcelona and the Parisians couldn't seal the deal for Scamacca. The striker eventually went on to join Premier League outfit West Ham United.

Since arriving at the London-based club, Scamacca has made 21 appearances for them, starting 13 of those games. He has scored six goals so far across competitions for the Premier League club. For Sassuolo, he bagged 16 goals and one assist in 41 games in all competitions.

The Ligue 1 giants, meanwhile, signed Hugo Ekitike on loan from Stade Reims. While Ekitike's talent is undoubted, he is yet to properly find his feet in the French capital.

France manager Didier Deschamps says PSG forward Kylian Mbappe 'will have defensive obligations' during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe needs freedom to perform at his best in attack for France. The PSG forward is set to play a starring role for France as the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to get underway on November 20.

France manager Didier Deschamps has vowed to give Mbappe the freedom he wants. However, he has said that there are certain defensive duties that the mercurial forward will have to take care of.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe is World Cup ready. Kylian Mbappe is World Cup ready. https://t.co/QcDulIOg1l

Speaking to Telefoot, Deschamps said (via GOAL):

“He’s a forward who needs freedom. I will give him that freedom. But he will have defensive obligations, less than all the other players behind him, midfielders and defenders. But at the highest level, we can’t afford to lose a player when we don’t have the ball.”

France's campaign during the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to get underway on November 22 against Australia. They will also play Denmark and Tunisia on November 26 and November 30, respectively, in Group D.

