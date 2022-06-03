PSG could turn to 27-year-old midfielder if Aurelian Tchouameni decides to sign for Real Madrid: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are believed to have lined up their alternative for Real Madrid-linked Aurelian Tchouameni. Journalist Saber Desfarges claims that the Ligue 1 champions will turn their attention to RC Lens captain Seko Fofana if they are unable to sign Tchouameni.

The Ivorian has been extremely impressive this year, helping RC Lens finish seventh in Ligue 1. He is a very progressive player who contributes richly to his team's build-up play. Moreover, he has an end product to his game, which is reflected through his 10 goals and two assists in 41 appearances this season.

Saber Desfarges @SaberDesfa Le PSG pense à Seko Fofana.



Le capitaine du RC Lens, né à Paris, est sur les tablettes du club de la capitale en cas d’échec dans le dossier Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Pas de contact établi pour l’heure entre le club de l’Artois et le club parisien. Le PSG pense à Seko Fofana.Le capitaine du RC Lens, né à Paris, est sur les tablettes du club de la capitale en cas d’échec dans le dossier Aurélien Tchouaméni.Pas de contact établi pour l’heure entre le club de l’Artois et le club parisien. 🔴🔵 Le PSG pense à Seko Fofana. Le capitaine du RC Lens, né à Paris, est sur les tablettes du club de la capitale en cas d’échec dans le dossier Aurélien Tchouaméni. Pas de contact établi pour l’heure entre le club de l’Artois et le club parisien. https://t.co/PBXnvrfied

Desfarges, however, has made it clear that although Fofana has been discussed as an alternative, PSG have not initiated any conversations with the Ligue 1 club. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano disclosed that Tchouameni has already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, which is a big blow to the Parisians.

It could be the case the 22-year old will prioritize a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over the Parc des Princes. In that case, Fofana could definitely be a very suitable replacement candidate for PSG. The midfielder has not missed a single game of the campaign and won the award for the best African player in Ligue 1 this year.

Kylian Mbappe advantage to help PSG and hurt Real Madrid in the transfer market?

Last month saw the end of one of the most dramatic transfer sagas in football when Kylian Mbappe decided to continue his stay in France, deciding against a move to Los Blancos. The French international has been given the power to have a say in sporting matters for the club, including recruitment, according to MARCA.

Their report further claims PSG are hoping that Mbappe can convince Aurelian Tchouameni to sign for the Ligue 1 champions and ditch Real Madrid, just like him.

Journalist Tariq Panja has revealed that Real Madrid have bid in the region of €80m ready for Tchouameni.

tariq panja @tariqpanja So it seems PSG might be attempting to scupper Real again. This time in deal for Aurelian Tchouameni. Real not willing to pay more than €80m, salary with player agreed. But it now seems PSG are willing to gazump. Different rules perhaps. So it seems PSG might be attempting to scupper Real again. This time in deal for Aurelian Tchouameni. Real not willing to pay more than €80m, salary with player agreed. But it now seems PSG are willing to gazump. Different rules perhaps.

MARCA reported that the French champions could offer Monaco as much as €100m to sign the 22-year old French midfielder. It will be interesting to see who takes away the bragging rights in this tug of war.

