PSG ultras tell Lucas Hernandez he is not welcome in Paris as defender closes in on transfer from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has been told he is not welcome at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by the club's ultras. Taking to Instagram, the leader of the passionate group, Romain Mabille said that the fans would let him know that he is unwanted.

French outlet L'Equipe reported earlier that the Frenchman is expected to complete a £34 million move to the Ligue 1 side from Bayern.

There are many points of contention between PSG's ultras and Hernandez. The first of these is the fact that the 27-year-old was born in Marseille, a city that has a strong rivalry with Paris. Furthermore, the defender's father, Jean-Francois Hernandez was a player for Olympique Marseille, a hated rival of Les Parisiens.

In addition, the club supporters also feel that Hernandez celebrated too strongly in 2020 when his Bayern side beat PSG in the finals of the Champions League. While he has quashed claims of any malice, the ultras believed that he was rubbing it in due to his Marseille heritage.

The ultras have had strained relationships with many of the club's big stars. Notably, they booed Lionel Messi towards the end of last season after the Argentine superstar was suspended for two weeks. They have also faced issues with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Hernandez joined Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid in 2019 in a move worth £68 million. He has since gone on to make 107 appearances, bagging two goals and eight assists. The 27-year-old has the ability to play as a center-back and as a left-back. He is expected to make a move to the Parc des Princes, with the Bavarians deciding to sell him on the last year of his contract.

Arsenal in race for talented PSG-linked youngster

Xavi Simons has had a brilliant season for PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal are believed to be in the frame for Dutch attacker Xavi Simons. According to Get French Football News, the Gunners could be pursuing a move for the 20-year-old who had a great season with PSV Eindhoven.

PSG have negotiated a buy-back clause in Simons' deal when they sold him to the Dutch side this season. The winger can be brought back for just €6 million. However, L'Equipe report that the player is not keen on moving back to the Ligue 1 side, which may interest other sides.

Simons was the joint top-scorer in the Eredivisie this season, with 19 goals. He finished the campaign with 22 goals and 12 assists.

