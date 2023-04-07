PSG want to sign 26-year-old Real Madrid star as a free agent this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos as a free agent this summer, as per PSG Talk. The Spanish midfielder is set to become a free agent after this season and is open to parting ways with Los Blancos.

Ceballos has had an inconsistent season with Real Madrid. He started as a regular during the middle of the campaign but recently fell out of favor with manager Carlo Ancelotti. The midfielder's last start for Real Madrid was in February during a 1-1 draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

PSG are reportedly aiming to bolster their midfield depth again after signing four midfielders, including Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler, during last year's summer transfer window.

The French club currently has six midfielders on its roster, including Marco Verratti. However, the French club are interested in getting the services of the 26-year-old central midfielder.

Ceballos has one goal and six assists to his name in the 33 matches he has played for the Spanish giants across all competitions this season. However, the midfielder is reportedly seeking a move away from the Spanish giants, despite the wishes of some of the club's fans for him to extend his contract.

If the French club does manage to sign Ceballos, he will add depth and experience to the midfield, and his versatility will make him a valuable asset for the club.

It remains to be seen if the French club can secure the services of the 26-year-old midfielder. However, his availability as a free agent certainly makes him an attractive prospect.

PSG targets Real Madrid's young center-back Rafa Marin for summer move

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone PSG is interested in Real Madrid CB Rafa Marin (20). Luis Campos met with his agent on Friday. #rmalive PSG is interested in Real Madrid CB Rafa Marin (20). Luis Campos met with his agent on Friday. @LucaDmng ‼️ PSG is interested in Real Madrid CB Rafa Marin (20). Luis Campos met with his agent on Friday. @LucaDmng #rmalive https://t.co/l4RYhDWjU1

PSG are reportedly interested in signing 20-year-old Real Madrid centre-back Rafa Marin. According to journalist Luca Demange, PSG's Sporting Director Luis Campos met with the young player's agent last week.

Marin plays for Castilla, Real Madrid's reserve team, and has made 57 appearances with three goals. The club's coaching staff highly regards him and has praised him for his solid defensive skills and ability to play out from the back.

The French giants are looking for young, talented defenders to bolster their defensive capabilities after their vulnerabilities have been exposed this season.

It remains to be seen if the French club will be able to secure the services of the young centre-back, but his potential has not gone unnoticed. He could be a valuable addition to any club looking to build for the future.

