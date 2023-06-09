PSG want to sign 7 players this summer following Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos' exits - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen on signing seven players in the summer transfer window as they look to rebuild the squad. The Ligue 1 side are also reportedly set to sack manager Christophe Galtier.

As per a report in SPORT, PSG have decided to revamp their squad and have big plans for the summer following the exits of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. They are looking to sign players on free transfers, along with moves for those who would need to be bought for big money.

Marco Asensio and Manuel Ugarte have already had their medicals at the Ligue 1 side and should be unveiled soon. The Spaniard is arriving for free from Real Madrid after his contract expired, while the midfielder is set to be signed for €65 million from Sporting CP.

Milan Skriniar is yet to play his final match for Inter Milan, but will also be heading to PSG this summer. He has agreed on a deal with the French side and will complete his move later this month.

PSG are also targeting a free transfer of Marcus Thuram, who has run down his contract at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Talks are already ongoing with the Frenchman, but AC Milan are also in the race.

Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Martin Odegaard are also transfer targets for the Ligue 1 champions. SPORT have added that the Portuguese star and the Arsenal captain will be hard to sign and could cost around €150 million, while the German will be available as a free agent.

Who will be the next PSG manager?

PSG are set to change their manager once again as Christophe Galtier is expected to leave in the next few days. Le Parisian claim that the French tactician has already been informed of the decision to sack him.

The Frenchman was looking forward to another season at the club. He told the media during the league season (via L'Equipe):

"I deserve a second season at Paris Saint-Germain! I repeat it once again because no one wants to hear it, but it was a very special season. We had to stay the course even when we thought everyone had their heads under water. I pay tribute to my players who have not given up. I am very happy and I don't want us to trivialize (this title)!"

The French publication have now reported that Julian Nagelsmann is in advanced talks to become the next manager.

