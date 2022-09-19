PSG wanted to sell Neymar and sign Barcelona superstar to play alongside Kylian Mbappe this summer: Reports

According to 10sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were open to selling Neymar Jr. ahead of the season in a bid to make room for Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski to partner Kylian Mbappe in the attack.

Neymar has had an astonishing start to his campaign with the Parisians. The Brazilian has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 11 games for the French giants across competitions.

However, the scenes could have been very different this season as the club reportedly wanted to get rid of the former Blaugrana winger. The lack of potential suitors meant the move was not possible.

Lewandowski was the club's choice to join Mbappe and Lionel Messi in spearheading PSG's attack. However, the Polish striker joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

The Parisian's sporting director Luis Campos recently refuted claims that the club was looking to get rid of their No. 10 as he told RMC Sport (h/t mirror.co.uk):

"Neymar was never close to leaving PSG. Rumours on Neymar this summer were completely fake - also, saying that Mbappé wanted Ney to be sold is another big fake news. Neymar is 100 percent part of our project."

PSG coach Christophe Galtier reacts to Neymar's angry reaction

PSG star Neymar Jr.

Neymar was once again pivotal to his team's win as the Brazilian winger provided a stunning assist to Lionel Messi in PSG's 1-0 win against Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 on September 18.

However, Christophe Galtier decided to withdraw the Brazilian forward in the 86th minute of the game as he brought on Carlos Soler.

The decision didn't sit well with the Brazil international as he sat on the bench with a dissatisfied look on his face. While discussing the same after the game, here's what Galtier told Prime Video (h/t mirror.co.uk):

"In these matches, the great players have to stand out like Ney and Messi tonight who were very good, he has worked a lot for the team. He came out, in my opinion, a little flushed and a little angry but that's normal. He has impeccable behaviour."

Galtier went on to praise the Brazilian superstar for his work ethic as he added:

"He is the one who gives the best balance, He has volume and intensity, he is also generous to the team. He is both able to replace himself and to have dazzling, technical quality. He is a great entertainer."

The Parisians sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 22 points from eight games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far