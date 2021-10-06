“PSG wanted to try for Mohamed Salah this summer” - Fabrizio Romano makes interesting transfer claim on Liverpool star and Kylian Mbappe

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) considered the possibility of signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool this summer.

Salah recently made headlines after a blistering start to the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian has netted nine goals and provided three assists in just nine games across all competitions for Liverpool. Salah was in his element once again last weekend against Manchester City, where he netted a stunning solo goal and also assisted Sadio Mane in the 2-2 draw.

Despite the winger's incredible performances this season, recent news has largely been about Salah's contract situation at Liverpool. The Egyptian's current deal expires in the summer of 2023. While there have been talks of an extension, nothing concrete has emerged as yet between Salah and Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano recently added more spice to the saga. The Italian appeared on the Gazzetta Della Five show on YouTube, where he was asked about Salah's contract situation. Romano revealed that PSG considered signing the attacker in the summer due to the possible departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. He said:

"I can tell you that, from what I'm told, PSG were looking at this possibility (of signing Mo Salah) earlier this summer in like June. If they had a chance of selling Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, they were prepared to do something big and they wanted to try for Mo Salah."

However, PSG eventually convinced Mbappe to stay at the club for another season and warded off interest from Real Madrid. This, alongside Liverpool's stance that Salah was indispensable, meant the move was nothing more than an "idea." Romano said:

"Then they (PSG) decided to keep Kylian Mbappe, so it was not even a negotiation. Also because, for Liverpool, they had no intention to open any talks to sell Mo Salah. So it was not even a talk, it was just an idea for PSG. It was never [a] negotiation because of Liverpool's position but also because of PSG's position on Mbappe."

Although contract talks between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have yet to reach a conclusive end, Romano has stated that the Egyptian loves the club. He said:

"He's still negotiating with Liverpool, he loves Liverpool Football Club, the fans, the stadium - everything. He's really happy at Liverpool. But new contract is not agreed yet."

Romano went on to say he would monitor Salah's contract situation and that the 29-year-old's decision is dependent on a few factors.

"Keep an eye on [the] Mo Salah contract situation, I would say, because now they are negotiating, Liverpool and Mo Salah. He's 29, so he needs to decide about his personal life. It's not just about contract and money but it's the final big contract for him and so, its important to make the right choice."

