PSG will reject Real Madrid's offers for Kylian Mbappe if they hire Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager

French giants PSG are reportedly keen to keep hold of star forward Kylian Mbappe amidst interest from Real Madrid. Rumours claim the Paris club are close to announcing Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new manager.

According to AS, Mbappe's potential switch to Real Madrid could be complicated by the fact that PSG have promised new boss, Mauricio Pochettino that he will stay. Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent years, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly desperate to add his fellow Frenchman to his ranks.

In 2017, Kylian Mbappe left Monaco and signed for league rivals Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan. The deal was made permanent in 2018 in a transfer worth €180 million, which made him the second-most expensive player ever.

With PSG, Kylian Mbappé has won three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France titles, and has finished as Ligue 1 top scorer twice. He has also the won Ligue 1 Player of the Year, and is the fourth-highest goalscorer in the club's history.

Mbappe has formed a prolific partnership with Neymar in PSG's attack but was reportedly considering an exit after multiple falling outs with former coach, Thomas Tuchel.

PSG now believe that they can keep a hold of Kylian Mbappe after sacking Thomas Tuchel. This will come as bad news to Real Madrid, who believed they were in pole position to sign Mbappe next summer.

Real Madrid are set to miss out on one of their top targets, Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos boss, Zinedine Zidane has often been public about his desire to sign the Frenchman.

Real Madrid have been unable to replace former star Cristiano Ronaldo, since the Portuguese star left the club for Juventus in 2018. Los Blancos have spent large sums of money in an attempt to do so, by signing the likes of Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Luka Jovic. However, their new signings have failed to settle in Madrid and handle the pressure that comes along with wear the white shirt.

The Real Madrid hierarchy believed that Kylian Mbappe would be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo. However, the club will now have to look to Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, who has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months.