PSG willing to include midfielder in deal to sign Harry Kane - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly willing to include midfielder Fabian Ruiz as part of the deal to onboard Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, according to PSG Community.

With Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid on the cards, PSG are on the lookout for a striker. According to PSG Community, the Parisian outfit are willing to offer the Spurs striker a five-year deal and a salary greater than what he currently earns in north London.

The same report suggests that Spurs would not be closed to the idea of signing a midfielder. Fabian Ruiz would also bring down the transfer amount to secure the services of forward.

Harry Kane has one year left on his current deal at Tottenham and has also been rumoured to join Bayern Munich (via The Guardian). The Bavarian club submitted a bid of €70 million that wasn't enough to seal the deal.

Kane is a three-time Premier League golden boot winner with the North London outfit and had a remarkable outing last season. He scored 32 goals from his 49 appearances across all competitions.

Overall, the 29-year-old forward has scored 280 goals from his 435 appearances at Tottenham Hotspur. However, major trophies elude the star striker and that could be a significant reason for Kane completing his move to a European giant this summer.

Stan Collymore believes Tottenham Hotspur should cash in on overpriced Harry Kane

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore is of the opinion that Daniel Levy and Spurs should cash in on Harry Kane. The pundit believes Kane to be overpriced even at £70 million.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported on Monday, July 10, that Spurs are not willing to accept a fixed fee of €80 million for their star man. Speaking in an interview, Collymore said (via Caught Off Side):

“There is a reason why only Bayern Munich are bidding for Kane – he’s overpriced even at £70m, so Levy should grab the chance to sell him with both hands. Forget the fact he’s going to be a free agent next year and eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from January, he’s coming up 30 years old and doesn’t have the best injury record."

Collymore also made his opinion clear despite the Spurs forward finding himself in second place for all-time Premier League goal scorers (213). The England international has not shown signs of slowing down and netted 30 goals in the Premier League last season.

