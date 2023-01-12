PSG willing to offer €12m-a-year salary to sign superstar defender on a free transfer: Reports

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is one of the most highly-rated center-backs in the world at the moment. There is speculation in every transfer window as to where Skriniar will move and this month is no different, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) keen to sign him.

According to La Repubblica (via SempreInter), PSG are in pole position to sign the defender, offering him a contract of €12m a year, provided he leaves Inter for free. The French side hope to sign him to replace veteran Sergio Ramos.

The Slovakian's contract with the Italian club expires at the end of the season and renewal talks have stalled.

What is Milan Skriniar's situation with Inter Milan and why do PSG want him?

According to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, Inter Milan will not increase their contract extension offer to Milan Skriniar beyond the €6.5 million net per season that is already on the table.

The current offer would take the player level with the likes of striker Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who are the top earners at the club.

While Skriniar has had Inter’s offer for several weeks, the club are still waiting for a response from the Slovakian. It is so far unclear whether the 27-year-old former Sampdoria defender would accept the offer that stands or not.

Why are PSG keen to sign Milan Skriniar?

PSG want to sign Milan Skriniar to beef up their defence as an Achilles injury to Presnel Kimpembe is expected to keep him on the sidelines for a significant period. His injury, which forced him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has left a big hole in the center of the French giants' defence.

Skriniar is one of the top-rated defenders in Serie A and is known for his robust physicality and good technical skills. He has been a mainstay at Inter for many years and at 27, has several years of top football still left in him.

