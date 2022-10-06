"Public hate is getting to him", "An absolute bum" - Twitter fans rip into PSG attacker for "ghosting" in 1-1 draw against Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was ripped apart by fans for his lackluster performance in a 1-1 draw with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Parisians came into the game on the back of two wins in the competition against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

Lionel Messi gave the visitors the lead in Portugal as he curled home a beautiful first-time shot after linking up with Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

Benfica, however, were the more dominant side during the first half of the game. Their efforts were rewarded as an own goal by Danilo Pereira helped them get level. Pereira got the last touch off a cross.

Fans on Twitter launched scathing attacks on the PSG attacker. Many claimed that the Frenchman should never be compared to Erling Haaland.

Others claimed that Mbappe has played one good game the entire season. It was also suggested that public criticism might be getting into the player's head, resulting in him underperforming.

Overall, the tone of the criticism was pretty harsh. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Kylian Mbappe was scrutinized by fans:

mx @MessiMX30iiii Out of 15 games this season Mbappé has been really good in only one, Lille. He was good with the goals against Juve aswell but it’s worrying, maybe public “hate” is getting to him Out of 15 games this season Mbappé has been really good in only one, Lille. He was good with the goals against Juve aswell but it’s worrying, maybe public “hate” is getting to him

⚔️ @CrisR7_____ I Skills and Highlights | 1080P FULL HD Kyllian Mbappe vs BenficaI Skills and Highlights | 1080P FULL HD Kyllian Mbappe vs Benfica🔥 I Skills and Highlights | 1080P FULL HD https://t.co/ht0aGNh2Il

Gabriel Oguda @gabrieloguda Mbappe declined to sign for Real Madrid so that he could be pocketed by Benfica defenders. Genius. Mbappe declined to sign for Real Madrid so that he could be pocketed by Benfica defenders. Genius.

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Messi is the scorer, when opponents equalize and PSG are looking for a goal, this coach removes Messi. Mbappe is ghosting and still on the pitch. Lmao! Messi is the scorer, when opponents equalize and PSG are looking for a goal, this coach removes Messi. Mbappe is ghosting and still on the pitch. Lmao!

sam© @Fcb_s_a_m Mbappe has been dreadful man honestly the blonde has started affecting him Mbappe has been dreadful man honestly the blonde has started affecting him

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva Kylian Mbappe vs Benfica • Better than Haaland? Kylian Mbappe vs Benfica • Better than Haaland? 😈 https://t.co/oXDY31hrJA

EndlesslyParisian🇳🇱🇸🇳 @EndlesslyParis1 Terrible game, Mbappe was terrible like always, and our defense is nothing without kimpembe. Terrible game, Mbappe was terrible like always, and our defense is nothing without kimpembe.

~🕊 @MessiEverything can't believe an absolute bum like Mbappe has been compared to a goal machine and collective player like Haaland can't believe an absolute bum like Mbappe has been compared to a goal machine and collective player like Haaland

Mbappe's numbers, however, have been quite impressive so far this season. In 11 games across all competitions, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged 11 goals.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier defended Hugo Ekitike

PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier started Hugo Ekitike in his team's 2-1 win against Nice on 2 October. However, the newly-signed forward faced massive backlash for his lackluster performance.

Galtier came to the young striker's rescue as he told the media ahead of his team's clash against Benfica (via newcastleworld.com):

"It was important for me to get him started with players like Ney (Neymar) and Leo (Lionel Messi). It was his first tenure. Obviously, he does not have the benchmarks and the technical relationship that other players may have.

"Of course, we take Kylian as a reference. But on what I asked him, he was very good. He made a lot of effort. He was also quite good technically.”

Galtier added:

"I simply asked him at the break to be a little more present in the penalty area because, as much between the lines, he is good but he must also be very present in the penalty area. He was there, but a few times not, when we had interesting situations. He put in a lot of effort, he had played very little until now."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far